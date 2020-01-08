GLAAD Media Awards nominees include 2 Blade staffers

The Blade’s Chris Johnson and Karen Ocamb are among this year’s GLAAD Media Awards honorees. (Photo courtesy of Ocamb)

GLAAD announced nominees for its 31st annual Media Awards on Wednesday, including honors for two Blade reporters.

Washington Blade White House reporter Chris Johnson is nominated in the category of Outstanding Newspaper Article for his story “Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — But Advocates Have Doubts.” He’s up against four reporters from the mainstream press, including from the New York Times, USA Today and Los Angeles Times.

Los Angeles Blade news editor Karen Ocamb was selected to receive a new Special Recognition Award. Two other such awards go to “Special,” a Netflix short-form comedy series about a gay man with cerebral palsy; and Mark Segal, founder of Philadelphia Gay News.

“After initially starting her career at CBS News and producing the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, Ocamb joined the LGBTQ press in the 1980s after more than 100 friends died from AIDS,” GLAAD said in a release. “She has since become a leading force and champion for LGBTQ media. She is known for her smart, fair, and professional writing style as well as her staunch dedication to shining the spotlight on underreported LGBTQ people and issues.”

GLAAD announced 176 nominees in 30 categories. Other nominees include “Pose,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Politician,” “Euphoria,” “Watchmen,” “Booksmart,” “Rocketman,” Lil Nas X, “Queer Eye,” “When They See Us,” Lilly Singh, Trevor Noah, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, and Stephen Colbert.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD’s work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in New York at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16, 2020. GLAAD announced that Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. Special honorees for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York will be announced in coming weeks.

“We’re proud of Karen Ocamb and Chris Johnson for these honors,” said Blade editor Kevin Naff. “Our team works hard each day to cover the LGBTQ movement on both coasts and we appreciate GLAAD’s recognition of their efforts.”

For a full list of nominees visit glaad.org/mediaawards/nominees.