Logo’s Pride Live event is June 26

(Photo by Hai Yang via Flickr)

Pride Live will present its third annual Stonewall Day online Friday, June 26 from 12:45-3 p.m. It’s a virtual fundraising event to raise funds for LGBT organizations affected by COVID-19 such as Trans Lifeline, Brave Space Alliance, the TransLatin Coalition and The Ally Coalition.

Former President Barack Obama will send a message. Guests include Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Erivo, Kesha, Hayley Kiyoko, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Christian Siriano, George Takei, Donatella Versace, Lilly Wachowski, Sir Richard Branson, Jonny Beauchamp, Valentina Sampaio, Dustin Lance Black, Blossom C. Brown, Chelsea Clinton, Luke Evans, Valerie Jarrett, Stella Maxwell, Imara Jones, Bethany C. Meyers, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Justin Tranter, Josephine Skriver, Kellen Stancil, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Nico Tortorella, Alok Vaid-Menon, Chely Wright, Conchita WURST, as well as Stonewall Day National Chair, trans model and advocate Geena Rocero, and Pride Live Board President Dr. Yvette C. Burton.

Stonewall Day was started in 2018 by Pride Live as a day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This year’s event will “speak out in support” of Black Lives Matter and violence against black trans women.

It can be viewed on Logo’s YouTube or Facebook pages.