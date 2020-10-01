October 1, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT | by Joseph Hudson
Working to stay smart amid changing times
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Zac Efron, smart growth, gay news, Washington Blade
‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ explores how different countries and cities are addressing environmental issues in a novel or creative way. (Photo courtesy Netflix)

I recently completed some continuing education classes that I initially thought were going to be boring but as I was taking the online classes, I found that they were more interesting than I initially thought they would be. Topics covered were “Smart Growth,” “Fair Housing,” as well as reminders of the basic aspects of agency and ethics.

Some of the examples given were fascinating – such as housing developments that were sued for exclusionary tactics in renting, not wanting people with children to move into them, or people of certain ethnic backgrounds being told that no housing was available when in fact there was.

I usually come upon these classes with a sense of, “I have so much else to do, this really seems like a burden on my time that I have to sit down and go through this.” But given the political climate and social situations we find ourselves in today, it’s good to have a gentle reminder to make sure that ALL people are included in our business and practices. Also with climate change being the new normal, how do we grow our society in a sustainable way? Do we need miles and miles of subdivisions and yards and streets with low density or is it better to build metro systems and high density buildings and walkable neighborhoods where carbon emissions are lower and walk scores are higher? What is the smartest way for us to provide housing for our society as we go forward, knowing what we know now?

A few years ago one of the elective classes I took was on “green construction.” I recently watched a Netflix special where they were discussing buildings that have beekeeping stations on the roofs of large residential buildings and green walls to help offset the pollution in the dense city environment. The documentary was called “Down to Earth with Zac Efron.” I highly recommend it, not only because watching Zac Efron for a chunk of time is not that painful, but they go to certain areas of the world where they are tackling different environmental issues in a novel or creative way.

I will be hosting a virtual homebuyer seminar next month, and if you are interested in finding out how to turn your rent check into an investment, please feel free to reach out!

Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Oakley Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or Joseph.hudson@compass.com.

watermark
Local
ICE arrests gay Va. man after traffic stop
Stein Club to vote on endorsement for Biden, D.C. Council candidates
Team Rayceen, Blade, Stein Club conclude forum series for at-large Council candidates
Ruby Corado released from hospital following COVID symptoms
Two lawsuits challenge new Va. LGBTQ rights law
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
watermark
National
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
Judge orders Trump administration to turn over concealed docs on trans military ban
NQAPIA executive director steps down
Ginsburg’s death leaves LGBTQ rights on Supreme Court vulnerable to religious claims
Rea Carey to step down as National LGBTQ Task Force executive director
watermark
World
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
Bachelet highlights LGBTQ rights abuses in U.N. Human Rights Council speech
Botswana group works to improve health care for trans, intersex people
watermark
Opinions
Time for a new chapter of Capital Pride
A letter to Soraya Santiago (1947-2020)
When they go low we kick their asses
D.C. must ban gay and trans panic defense
‘All About Eve’ at 70
For Joe Biden, push relentlessly until Nov. 3
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Celebrating queer icons during LGBT History Month
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
‘The Boys’ are back
Blind and queer and finding community
Non-binary actor wins Helen Hayes Award
Joshua Johnson named SMYAL Fall Brunch featured speaker
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.