VP-elect Harris visits D.C. gayborhood Christmas tree decorated with her photos

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit the ‘Kamala Tree’ on Monday night. Photo courtesy of Doug Emhoff Twitter.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visited 17th Street restaurant Floriana on Monday night that has dedicated its yearly outdoor Christmas tree to her.

Picking up some takeout at @FlorianaDC with @DouglasEmhoff and we had to snap a selfie in front of the 17th Street community tree. pic.twitter.com/ZZ4KTrYybk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 5, 2021

Dito Sevilla chooses the theme and decorates the Floriana’s 17th Street Community Christmas Tree every year. The community came together this year and raised over $8,000 for the tree, Toys for Tots, N Street Village and Historic Dupont Circle Main Streets.

“Every year since 2012 I decided to label the tree the ‘Official Dupont Circle Holliday Tree’, Sevilla told the Blade. “Each year I select an ‘angel’ / spirit animal / muse / theme which celebrates culture and when possible that angel is a woman who has changed history.”

The tree is no stranger to visits from prominent politicos. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the tree decorated with her images in 2018.

Sevilla continued about Harris, “She’s the perfect, most inspiring, most beloved and anticipated theme I will have ever done. This is the 2016 victory we deserved, this is the celebration and elation after 4 years of embarrassment and lies. This is, dare I say, a personal love letter to every single woman of color to whom this country and the Democratic party owe a gigantic amount of gratitude. I am honored to be able to share this tribute with the neighborhood and remind everyone who won November 3, 2020!”

The 16 foot “Kamala Tree” includes over 18,000 lights, cut-outs of President-elect Joe Biden, American flags, pairs of Biden’s favorite aviator sunglasses, mailboxes and first lady Melania Trump’s ‘Be Best’ ornaments.

NEW: VP-elect @KamalaHarris and @DouglasEmhoff stopped by Floriana, an Italian resturant near DuPont Circle in Washington DC. In front of the resturant is a tree created by Biden Harris supporter Dito Sevilla pic.twitter.com/6hd5EraTfG — Tim Perry (@tperry518) January 4, 2021