1455 Literary Arts Summer Festival celebrates queer work

Friday, July 9

Friday Tea Time and social for older LGBTQ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. You are welcome to bring your own beverage. For access to the Zoom link, email: [email protected].

Women in their Twenties and Thirties (WiTT) will take place via Google Meet at 8 p.m. The event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area where they can make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more information, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/womenintheir20s.

Saturday, July 10

The “Gay District Meeting” will be at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity, awareness of community events and civil rights for gay, bi, trans, queer, questioning and inter-sexed (GBTQQI) men between the ages of 18 and 35 in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit the Gay District website at gaydistrict.org.

“Universal Pride Meeting” will be hosted on Zoom at 1 p.m. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for People with Disabilities (PWD). Discussion would include but is not limited to: common intersections between LGBTQIA identity and disability, dating/relationship perspectives, and creating access/breaking down barriers in public spaces for LGBTQ PWD’s . The group facilitator will be actor and disability advocate Andy Arias who can be reached at [email protected].

Sunday, July 11

Lights Camera Selfie Gallery will host The Boss Event Pop-Up Shop! at 12 p.m. at the St. Charles Towne Center. The event will include shopping, music, mingling and networking. For more information, visit lightscameraselfiegallery.com.

Monday, July 12

The Center Aging Coffee Drop-in will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center. LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited for friendly conversations and current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information visit Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Tuesday, July 13

The Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. For more information, contact [email protected].

Trans Support Group will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. All who identify under the trans umbrella or are unsure, and seek to continually reinforce our principles of respect, acceptance and protection through ongoing input from our attendees are welcome.

Wednesday, July 14

Join the DC Center for a virtual job club, a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking. The event begins on Zoom at 6 p.m. For more information, email [email protected].

Join Take Root on Wednesday, July 14 for a Desert Terrarium Workshop and take home your very own one-of-a-kind terrarium. The event will be at Take Root (10 North East St., Frederick, Md.) and Kaitlyn Makers, owner of Take Root houseplants, will walk guests through the process of creating your very own mini desert scene.

Thursday, July 15

The DC Center will host Poly Group Discussion via Zoom at 7 p.m. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. Newcomers will be given a basic introduction into what polyamory is. Attendees already in relationships will also be given the opportunity to discuss their situations and get advice from the group if they find it helpful. This group is open to people of all sexual orientations and people who are interested in non-monogamy in both kinky and non-kinky relationships.