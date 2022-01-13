World
France, Greece to end restrictions for MSM blood donors
Calls for U.S. to remove abstinence requirement grow
France and Greece this week announced they will allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood without restrictions.
Têtu, a French LGBTQ magazine, noted men who have sex with men previously had to remain abstinent for four months before they could donate blood in France.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran on Tuesday announced this requirement would no longer be in place as of March 16. Têtu also noted officials will no longer ask potential blood donors about their sexual orientation.
“It’s a whole new relationship with the blood donor that we want,” said Véran.
Greece on Monday also said it would allow MSM to donate blood without restrictions.
Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga issued a decree that will become official once the Government Gazette publishes it.
Greece and France are the latest countries to lift restrictions for MSM who want to donate blood.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently allows MSM to donate blood if they have not had sex with another man for three months.
The American Red Cross this week declared a blood crisis because of the surge in COVID-19 omicron variant cases. The declaration sparked renewed calls for the U.S. to allow MSM to donate blood without restrictions.
Kenya bill seeks to ban gays from having children via surrogate
Country’s Senate expected to debate bill next month
A bill that is currently before Kenyan lawmakers would prohibit gays and lesbians from using surrogate mothers to have children.
The proposed law — dubbed the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill, 2019, passed last November by the National Assembly — seeks to assist individuals, including intersex people or couples unable to bear children due to infertility to procure surrogate mothers.
To lock out gays and lesbians, the MPs amended the bill by replacing “husband and wife” to “couple” under Kenyan law, which refers to a male and a female who are in an association that may be recognized as a marriage.
“Of the many amendments that have been carried, this one is the best. This is so that we be specific that in Kenya, we do not recognize marriages between people of the same gender,” MP David Ole Sankok stated during the debate in the National Assembly.
Any gay or lesbian found guilty of using a surrogate mother to have a child risks a fine not exceeding Sh5 million ($50,000) or a jail term of not more than five years or both. The bill would also require a qualified medical doctor to certify that an individual is infertile before proceeding to find a surrogate mother.
This requirement is not only a big blow to thousands of gays and lesbians in Kenya but also hundreds of surrogate mothers like Mary and Rebecca in Nairobi who, through the Find Surrogate Mother public website, carry pregnancies for all couples including heterosexuals, gays, lesbians, single women and single men who want to have children.
The proposed law, which is the first of its kind in Kenya, also criminalizes engaging in surrogacy to make money. This means surrogate mothers will no longer carry pregnancies for any individual or couple whose infertility is not proved by a doctor.
Currently, the overall cost of surrogacy in Kenya is estimated at Sh4.5 million ($45,000).
“A person who contravenes the provisions of this section commits an offense and shall, upon conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh5 million ($50,000) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or to both,” reads Clause 23 of the bill.
A special directorate under the Health Ministry would oversee surrogacy activities in the country. The bill requires a surrogate mother to be over 21 years old with at least one child.
The new law adds to other punitive laws against LGBTQ rights in the country.
The Kenyan Penal Code under Sections 162 and 165 criminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations viewed as “acts of indecency or unnatural offenses.” The Penal Code also forbids gays and lesbians from adopting children.
The passing of the bill in November occurred barely four months after U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten broke the news of welcoming their twins to the world.
Buttigieg via a tweet said, “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”
It remains unclear whether the couple had their babies via surrogate or if they adopted them.
Kenya, just like most African countries, has refused to recognize the rights of the LGBTQ community despite pressure from the group and Western countries.
For instance, in 2015 President Uhuru Kenyatta during a joint press conference with the then-U.S. President Obama at the State House in Nairobi flatly rejected his visitor’s demand for the protection and promotion of gay and lesbian rights in the country.
Kenyatta insisted that though Kenya “shares a lot with the U.S., gay rights were not among them.” Homosexuality is considered both ungodly and against African culture on the continent.
In July 2021, a coalition of 27 global companies like Microsoft, Google, Barclays, Standard Chartered, IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, American Express and Burberry demanded Kenya to fully recognize the rights of gays and lesbians for more billions of Kenyan shillings to be injected into the economy.
The global firms in a report dubbed “The Economic Case for LGBT+ Inclusion in Kenya” warned that the country loses between $65 million and $143 million annually because its discriminative environment was keeping away some tourists. Still, Kenya remained unbowed.
Several rights groups like the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Coalition and UNAIDS has criticized the continued enactment of laws that discriminate against the LGBTQ community.
The National Assembly’s Health Committee, the sponsor of the surrogacy law, collected views from numerous key stakeholders in the health sector like the Intersex Persons Society of Kenya which has a population of 1,524 in Kenya as per the 2019 Census. However, the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya, (GALCK), was notably sidelined in the committee’s public hearings.
The Kenyan Senate is expected to debate the bill once it reconvenes on Feb. 8. The president would sign it if it passes.
Polish court rejects appeal against acquittal of women over anti-religious law
Charges brought after Virgin Mary adorned with rainbow halo
A Polish court on Wednesday threw out the appeal by Polish prosecutors over the acquittal of three women who were charged in 2020 for violation of under article 196 of the Polish Criminal Code colloquially referred to as “offending religious beliefs.”
Article 196 of Poland’s penal code states that offending people’s religious feelings by publicly outraging an object or place of religious worship is a criminal offense.
The three woman, Elżbieta, Anna and Joanna — whose last names have not been released — were arrested in 2019 and charged the next year after they stuck up posters of the Virgin Mary adorned with a rainbow halo, symbolic of the popular flag used to represent the LGBTQ community. Had they been convicted they face up to two years in prison each.
“This case is emblematic of a number of disturbing anti-human rights trends in Poland. Not only is space for free expression, activism and peaceful protest shrinking, but the climate of homophobia in the country is worsening amid an increase in hate crimes, the introduction of LGBTI free zones by local councils and attempts to ban Pride marches,” Amnesty International’s Senior Campaigner for Europe Catrinel Motoc said.
“Today’s decision comes as a huge relief but cannot disguise the fact that these three women should never have been put on trial in the first place. Distributing posters of the Virgin Mary wearing a rainbow halo should never be criminalised, so it is right that the appeal against their acquittal was rejected,” Motoc added.
LGBTQ rights have become a deeply divisive issue in predominantly Roman Catholic Poland. Religious conservatives condemn what they say is an “ideology” bent on destroying the traditional family while more liberal Poles demand tolerance and equal treatment of what they regard as an oppressed minority, Euronews noted.
In March 2021, Elżbieta, Anna and Joanna were acquitted of “offending religious beliefs” under article 196 of the Criminal Code in relation to the use of posters depicting the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo symbolic of the LGBTQ flag around her head and shoulders.
They were acquitted by the first instance court, but the prosecutor’s appeal brought them to court again, with the hearing scheduled on Dec. 8, 2021.
“Article 196 provides overly broad scope for the authorities to prosecute and criminalize individuals, in violation of their right to freedom of expression. As such, it is incompatible with Poland’s international and regional human rights obligations,” Amnesty International said in a statement.
The authorities arrested Elżbieta in 2019 after she took a trip abroad with Amnesty International campaigners. The authorities opened an initial investigation against her in May 2019. In July 2020, the authorities officially charged the three activists, alleging that the posters “publicly insulted an object of religious worship in the form of this image which offended the religious feelings of others”.
In November 2020, Amnesty International, Campaign Against Homophobia, Freemuse, Front Line Defenders, Human Rights Watch and ILGA-Europe sent a joint public statement urging the Polish prosecutor general to drop the charges and ensure that the three women are allowed to carry out their human rights work without harassment and reprisals.
More than 275,000 people had joined Amnesty International’s campaign urging the Polish prosecutor general to drop the unfounded charges against the three women human rights activists.
Taiwan activists call for updated same-sex adoption law
Family court issued historic ruling on Dec. 25
Weeks after a historic ruling in Taiwan allowing a married gay man to adopt the non-biological child of his husband, LGBTQ activists in the country called on the government to extend adoption equality to all same-sex couples.
The family court’s historic Dec. 25 ruling, made public last week, found that it was in the best interest of Wang Chen-wei’s adopted child, nicknamed “Joujou,” for his husband Chen Chun-ju to become a legal guardian, as well.
It marked the first time in Taiwan that a same-sex couple has been allowed to adopt a child that didn’t have a biological relationship with either person.
The couple fought for Chen to be able to adopt Joujou for over two years.
“Finally, the issue of Joujou’s parental rights has come to an end,” Wang said in a Facebook post, according to the Taipei Times.
However, Wang did note that the court’s decision does not set a general precedent for all same-sex couples in the country.
“We will continue to fight. The key is having the law revised,” Wang wrote. “If our family wants to adopt another child, will we have to go through the same process again and gamble on which judicial affairs officer we get? Or will the law have been amended so it won’t be so hard for everybody?”
Same-sex marriage is legal in Taiwan, but LGBTQ couples still face other restrictions that opposite-sex couples do not.
The Act for Implementation of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748, which legalized same-sex marriage in the country, does carve out rights for adoption if that child has a biological relation to one of the parents. But the law makes no mention of cases where the child has no biological ties to either partner.
“It’s really absurd that same-sex people can adopt a child when they are single but they can’t after they get married,” Wang told the Agence France-Presse.
According to the Taipei Times, the court decided that the law doesn’t explicitly “prohibit the adoption of adopted children,” and that it would be “inappropriate to give a negative or discriminatory interpretation of the provision.”
Jennifer Lu, the executive director for the Taiwan Equality Campaign, said the ruling was “a ray of hope,” but added that Taiwan’s courts are inconsistent on the matter.
“We hope the rulings serve as a reminder to government officials and lawmakers that the current unfair legal conditions need to be changed,” she said.
According to Lu, the group has received over 500 requests from same-sex families interested in adopting non-biological children.
