10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, dancing and drag in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Stonewall Kickball League Social and Registration
Monday, August 1
6-8 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Meet up with other new players and team captains on the second floor of Number Nine for a registration event.
Sleaze: Hot, Innit?
Thursday, August 4
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
$10
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. Hennessey and Jane Saw perform with music provided by DJs Room 12, Lemx and KeenanOrr.
OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival
Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7
This year’s OutWrite Festival features 70 LGBTQ+ authors with a full weekend of readings, panels and workshops. All events are livestreamed free and open to the public.
Slay Them Drag Competition
Friday, August 5
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Desiree Dik hosts the drag competition “Slay Them” at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Trade Yard Sale
Saturday, August 6
2 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Trade participates in MidCity Dog Days 23rd annual Sidewalk Sale with its own yard sale on Saturday. Find some crafts, drag and art that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else!
United Night Out
Saturday, August 6
6:30-10 p.m.
Audi Field
100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.
$30
Join Team DC and the Federal Triangle Soccer Club for United Night OUT.
DC Rawhides: Country Dance
Saturday, August 6
7 p.m.
North Hall, Eastern Market
225 7th Street, S.E.
$5
21+
The DC Rawhides invite you for a night of country western dancing at Eastern Market.
Dawg Days of Summer Bar Night
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
Uproar Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
The Highwaymen TNT of Washington, D.C. will take over the second floor of Uproar Lounge.
RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour
Saturday, August 6
9 p.m.
The Theater at MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
National Harbor, Md.
Does this need an explanation? Get your tickets while you still can! More information here.
Dirtee Disco: Green Lantern Underwear Party
Sunday, August 7
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Enjoy disco music at this underwear party on Sunday.
Silver Pride to return after two-year hiatus
Free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis
Whitman-Walker Health and Team Rayceen Productions will join forces to host the return of Silver Pride on Monday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Studio Theatre.
This event is to celebrate senior members of the LGBTQ community. This is a free dance party hosted by Rayceen Pendarvis. The celebration will include live music and an interactive exhibition featuring Whitman-Walker and Team Rayceen’s community partners.
To RSVP, visit Rayceen.com.
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour to stop in D.C.
Queens to whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history
RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour, “WERQ THE WORLD” will be in the D.C. area on Saturday, Aug. 6 at The Theatre at MGM National Harbor.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” favorites Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanjie, Asia O’Hara, and Jaida Essence Hall, and season 14 finalists Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Daya Betty, and Jorgeous will be performing.
In this year’s live production, an experiment gone wrong sends audiences spiraling through time with no way of returning to 2022. The queens will whisk fans on a magical journey through iconic periods of history in hopes of returning them safely home.
Tickets start at $48 and can be purchased on Voss Events’ website.
Annual LGBTQ literary festival to return in August
This year’s series to feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors
OutWrite’s annual LGBTQ Literary Festival will begin on Friday, Aug. 5, and end on Sunday, Aug. 7. The festival will take place virtually on the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s YouTube page.
This year’s festival will feature 70 LGBTQ+ authors including poets, novelists, playwrights, and activists. Participants will enjoy multiple educational, entertaining, and enlightening events including eight readings, seven panel discussions, and four workshops. All events are free and open to the public.
For the full festival schedule and to register for events, visit the DC Center’s website.
