10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Stonewall Kickball League Social and Registration

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Monday, August 1

6-8 p.m.

Number Nine

1435 P Street, N.W.

Facebook

Meet up with other new players and team captains on the second floor of Number Nine for a registration event.

Sleaze: Hot, Innit?

Thursday, August 4

Doors 9 p.m.

DC9 Nightclub

1940 9th Street, N.W.

$10

Facebook

Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party blending the darker sides of disco with forward-thinking techno. Hennessey and Jane Saw perform with music provided by DJs Room 12, Lemx and KeenanOrr.

OutWrite LGBTQ Book Festival

Thursday, August 4 – Sunday, August 7

Website

This year’s OutWrite Festival features 70 LGBTQ+ authors with a full weekend of readings, panels and workshops. All events are livestreamed free and open to the public.

Slay Them Drag Competition

Slay Them Drag Competition (Blade file photo by Zach Brien)

Friday, August 5

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Desiree Dik hosts the drag competition “Slay Them” at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.

Trade Yard Sale

Saturday, August 6

2 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Trade participates in MidCity Dog Days 23rd annual Sidewalk Sale with its own yard sale on Saturday. Find some crafts, drag and art that you aren’t likely to find anywhere else!

United Night Out

United Night Out (Blade file photo by Kevin Majoros)

Saturday, August 6

6:30-10 p.m.

Audi Field

100 Potomac Avenue, S.W.

$30

Facebook

Join Team DC and the Federal Triangle Soccer Club for United Night OUT.

DC Rawhides: Country Dance

(Blade file photo by Damien Salas)

Saturday, August 6

7 p.m.

North Hall, Eastern Market

225 7th Street, S.E.

$5

21+

Facebook

The DC Rawhides invite you for a night of country western dancing at Eastern Market.

Dawg Days of Summer Bar Night

Saturday, August 6

9 p.m.

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

The Highwaymen TNT of Washington, D.C. will take over the second floor of Uproar Lounge.

RuPaul’s Werq the World Tour

Saturday, August 6

9 p.m.

The Theater at MGM National Harbor

101 MGM National Avenue

National Harbor, Md.

Tickets

Does this need an explanation? Get your tickets while you still can! More information here.

Dirtee Disco: Green Lantern Underwear Party

Sunday, August 7

9 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

Enjoy disco music at this underwear party on Sunday.