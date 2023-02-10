Out & About
Here’s where you can celebrate the Super Bowl
Enjoy watch parties and drink specials at area venues
Next Level Entertainment will host a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 at SoBe Restaurant and Lounge. There will be two big screens and television, food and drink specials, cigars and hookah on an outside heated patio, and bottle service. Table reservations start at $100 and guests can RSVP on Eventbrite.
PBF Sports will host a Super Bowl watch party at 6 p.m. at Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge. There will be game day drink and food specials, hookah, bottle service and live music by DJ B Menace and jahShion. Tickets are free and are available on Eventbrite.
B Social Events will host a Super Bowl watch party at 4 p.m at Clarendon Ballroom. There will be an 18,000-watt sound system with game commentary, 50-foot projector wall, 20-foot TV video wall, $25 for a bottomless Super Bowl buffet station, and all-night drink specials, features, and giveaways. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
&pizza will host a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. at Hotel Hive. Tickets cost $50 and include guaranteed admission to the Hotel Hive rooftop, unlimited Select Draft Beer, unlimited pizza, a nacho bar and Super Bowl swag and party favors. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
There will be a Super Bowl watch party at 5 p.m. at Duffy’s Irish Pub. There will be an open bar on select draft beer and cider and a full menu that includes Duffy’s Famous Wings. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: February 10-16
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, February 10
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For meeting updates join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, February 11
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for People with Disabilities (PWD). For more information, email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, February 12
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 8:30 a.m. at Kaldi’s Social House. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ folk. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is for those looking to meet new faces in the LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, February 13
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Speed Dating will be at 7 p.m. at East City Bookshop. This event is for those looking to make new friends, connect with your local queer community, or maybe even meet someone special. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, February 14
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for transgender people and those who may be questioning their gender identity or expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more information, email [email protected].
Wednesday, February 15
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected]hedccenter.org or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Comedy & Cocktails – Open Mic Wednesdays will be at 7:30 p.m. at Pure Lounge. This event is an open mic featuring comedians from the DMV. There will be drinking games, free prizes and music by DJ K-OZ. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, February 16
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be more fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Cupid’s Undie Run among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, February 6
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Join your friends to belt out your favorite showtunes at the neighborhood LGBTQ venue, JR.’s.
Queer Trivia!
Wednesday, February 8
7 p.m.
The Dew Drop Inn
2810 8 the Street, N.E.
Facebook
The Mistresses lead a game of trivia on all things LGBTQ.
Drag Bingo
Wednesday, February 8
8-11 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Facebook
Brooklyn Heights hosts free games of bingo at Pitchers on Wednesday.
Ultimate TayTay Party
Friday, February 10
10 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
18+ / $25 advance / $30 door
Facebook | Tickets
Show your appreciation for Taylor Swift at a DJ dance party at Songbyrd Music House on Friday.
Cupid’s Undie Run
Saturday, February 11
12 p.m.
Union Stage
740 Water Street, S.W.
$45 for individual tickets
Facebook | Tickets
Raise money for neurofibromatosis research in a fun short run wearing your most festive undies and with a pre-party and afterparty that has become a D.C. staple. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly be among many LGBTQ people who participate.
Miguel Espinoza’s Art Exhibition Closing
Saturday, February 11
7-9 p.m.
DC Center for the LGBT Community
2000 14th Street, N.W.
Suite 105
Website
This free event celebrates the work of Miguel Espinoza: “naked unafraid.”
Vanguard Valenties: A Dark Dance Party
Saturday, February 11
9 p.m.
Safari DC Lounge
4306 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$7
Facebook | Eventbrite
DJs Johnny Panic, Ultra Violet Rah and Villainess entertain at a dark dance party at Safari DC Lounge on Saturday.
Lovers & Friends
Sunday, February 12
10 p.m.
Zebbie’s Garden
1223 Connecticut Avenue, N.W., 3rd Floor
$10-$100
Eventbrite
Davon Hamilton Events and Willieeb World Events present “Lovers & Friends” at Zebbie’s Garden on Sunday with DJ Apollo and DJ Dave Thomm.
Gaga Brunch
Sunday, February 12
12 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
$25
Facebook | Eventbrite
Desiree Dik hosts a Lady Gaga-inspired drag brunch on Sunday. Performers include Every Pleasure, Venetian, Sweet Pickles, Mia Vanderbilt and Tip Boy: Pup Indigo.
Doming0’s Got Talent XXXO
Sunday, February 12
7 p.m.
DC9 Nightclub
1940 9th Street, N.W.
21+ / $20
Facebook
Catch a campy drag game and show celebrating the lovers, partners and friends of DMV drag royalty at DC9 Nightclub on Sunday.
Out & About
Celebrate Mardi Gras in the DMV
‘Arty-Gras’ held at Whino in Arlington
Artomatic will host “Arty-Gras” on Friday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. at Whino in Arlington, Va.
This event is an art-centric mardi gras party in the DMV. There will be a masquerade parade and a costume contest party. Winners of the contest will be awarded cash prizes. The event will end with a dance party hosted by a DJ.
Admission is free, for any inquiries email [email protected].
