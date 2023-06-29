Out & About
Rehoboth prepares to celebrate Independence Day
Music, fireworks and more planned
Here’s what’s going on in the Rehoboth area for Independence Day, from music to fireworks.
FIREWORKS: Rehoboth’s annual fireworks display will be held along the beach and boardwalk on Sunday, July 2 at around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are launched from south of Rehoboth Avenue and are visible up and down the beach and boardwalk. Entertainment at the bandstand starts at 8 p.m. Free.
FIREWORKS ON A BOAT: If you want to make the weekend even more memorable, consider going on a cruise a little north of Rehoboth aboard the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It advertises music, food, and drinks with musical guests Bachman & Polk as well as John King. The ferry leaves Lewes at 6:45 p.m. on Monday for a roughly four hour cruise. $35 for children, $55 for adults.
MUSIC: Various bands are performing at the bandstand on Sunday and Monday, from the Fabulous Greaseband to Sam Grow. All free.
- The United States Navy Band is performing from 8-9:30 p.m. on Friday
- The Faboulous Greaseband is performing Sunday from 2-6 p.m
- Jim Long is performing from Sunday 3-7 p.m at the Paradise Grill, 30 minutes away from the beach
- Garden State Radio is hosting from 7-11 p.m back at the beach on Sunday
- On Monday, Sam Grow is performing from 6-10 p.m. at the beach
NIGHTLIFE: Diego’s Bar & Nightclub is offering a host of events, including splash parties, DJ Mags spinning July 2 and 4 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Ada Vox performs July 5 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Pamala Stanley performs at Freddie’s on Saturday, July 1, 8-11 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 for a pre-fireworks T-Dance from 6-8 p.m. DJ Chord spins at Aqua Grill on July 1 at 9 p.m. Pianist Nate Buccieri is back at the Blue Moon, Sundays-Thursdays 6-8:30 p.m.
Calendar
Calendar: June 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 23
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, June 24
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, June 25
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Pride in the Plaza will be at 12 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Md. This will be a celebration of love and authenticity as part of Montgomery County’s annual LGBTQIA+ pride festival. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The group will be reading the first and second volumes of “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, June 27
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event provides attendees with a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, June 28
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, June 29
Emerging Architects Committee & WIELD Equity will host “Hi-visibility: LGBTQIA+ in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction” at 6:30 p.m. at Number Nine. This event will be an evening of networking and discussion on the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities and the fields of architecture, engineering, and construction, and also a fundraiser for SMYAL. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Unmatched Athlete to host Pride event for youth
Climbing fundraiser held at Movement Hampden
Unmatched Athlete will host “Union Collective Pride: Youth Climbing” on Saturday, June 17 at 12 p.m. at Movement Hampden.
This event will also serve as a fundraiser for Unmatched Athlete, and all attendees will receive a complimentary free raffle ticket for a chance to win our Kids Prize Pack.
Kids between the ages of five and 12 years will climb from 12-2:30 p.m. Youths between 13 and 18 years will climb from 3-5 p.m. Adults 19 years or older interested in climbing will pay a discounted $19 that goes directly to Movement Hampden.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Out & About
Punk artist to host album release party in D.C.
GLUNCEIN debuts ‘Intergalactic Love Story’
Punk and rock musician GLUNCEIN will host a debut album release party on Saturday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m. at The Lane.
GLUNCEIN’s album is called “Intergalactic Love Story,” and guests are encouraged to attend in their best intergalactic attire. Food will also be provided.
To RSVP, visit the event’s website.