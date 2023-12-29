a&e features
Remembering those we lost in 2023
World’s oldest drag performer, PR guru to the stars among those who died
The many acclaimed LGBTQ people and allies who died in 2023 include:
Frank Galati, an internationally acclaimed writer, director, and actor, known for directing “Ragtime” on Broadway and his Chicago theater work, which included his adaptation of “The Grapes of Wrath,” died on Jan. 2 in Sarasota, Fla. at 79 from complications of cancer.
Lily Chavez, a beloved D.C. nightlife figure, died on Jan. 8 at age 35 from complications of Lupus. Chavez was the box office cashier at D.C.’s Town Danceboutique, a bartender at Annie’s and Level 1 restaurants and the gay bar Cobalt, the Blade reported.
Sal Piro, a fan of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” who saw the camp classic some 1,300 times and founded “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” fan club, died at 72 on Jan. 22 at his Manhattan home from an aneurysm in his esophagus.
Everett Quinton, an actor, director, and leader of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company after his partner Charles Ludlam’s death in 1987, died on Jan. 23 in Brooklyn, Ny. at 71 from glioblastoma, a fast-moving cancer.
Albert Russell, an acclaimed organist and music director from 1966 to 1984 of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Lafayette Square in D.C. (often called the “Church of the Presidents”), died at 91 from complications of a fall on Jan. 23 at his Washington home.
Dr. Charles Silverstein, a psychologist, whose presentation as a graduate student helped to persuade the American Psychiatric Association to stop pathologizing being queer, died on Jan. 30 at age 87 at his Manhattan home from lung cancer. He founded the Institute for Human Identity, which provides mental health service to LGBTQ clients.
Shinta Ratri, an Indonesian transgender activist, who founded an Islamic boarding school that provides a safe space for trans women, died on Feb. 1 at 60 from a heart attack in Yogyakarta, a city on the Indonesian island of Java.
Adrian Hall, the founding artistic director of the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence, R.I., who revitalized regional theater in Dallas and other cities, died at 95 on Feb. 4 in a hospital in Tyler, Texas.
Donald Spoto, a biographer whose more than two-dozen subjects included Joan of Arc, Jesus, Alfred Hitchcock and Grace Kelly, died at 81 on Feb. 11 in Koege, Denmark from a brain hemorrhage.
Howard Bragman, a publicist who advised celebrities involved in scandals and queer clients who were coming out, died at 66 on Feb. 11 from leukemia in Los Angeles.
John E. Woods, an award-winning translator of Thomas Mann, died on Feb. 15 in Berlin at 80 from a lung ailment and skin cancer.
Royston Ellis, a British Beat poet whose spoken word performances accompanied the Beatles, Jimmy Page and other performers before they became rock stars, died on Feb. 26 at 82 from heart failure in Induruwa, Sri Lanka.
Georgina Beyer, believed to be the first transgender member of Parliament in New Zealand, died on March 6 at 65 in a Wellington, New Zealand hospice.
Ian Falconer, whose popular children’s books featuring Olivia, an endearing, charming pig, delighted kids and adults, died on March 7 at 63 in Norwalk, Conn., from kidney failure.
Julie Anne Peters, author of “Luna,” whose books were widely banned, died on March 21 at 71 at her Wheat Ridge, Colo. home. “Luna,” released in 2004, is believed to be the first young-adult novel with a transgender character to come out from a mainstream publisher.
Walter Cole, the world’s oldest drag performer known as Darcelle XV died March 23 at 92 at a Portland, Ore. hospital.
James Bowman, a British countertenor known for his performance as Oberon in Benjamin Britten’s opera “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Apollo in Britten’s opera “Death in Venice,” died at 81 on March 27 at his home in Redhill, south of London.
Raghavan Iyer, an American-born chef and author who introduced Americans to Indian cuisine, died on March 31 at 61 in San Francisco from pneumonia complicated by colorectal cancer that had metastasized to his lungs and brain.
Rachel Pollack, a transgender activist and authority on tarot, who created the first trans DC Comics superheroine, died at 77 on April 7 from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in Rhinebeck, N.Y.
Gail Christian, a trailblazing, acclaimed Black NBC News and PBS correspondent, died on April 12 at 83 in Los Angeles from complications of intestinal surgery.
Helen Thorington, a trailblazer in radio and internet art, died at 94 on April 13 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in Lincoln, Mass.
Koko Da Doll, 35, a Black transgender woman, who was featured in “Kokomo City,” an award-winning documentary about four Black transgender sex workers, was killed in Atlanta on April 18.
Barry Humphries, the Australian-born actor and comic, who created the divine and beloved Dame Edna, died on April 22 in Sydney at 89 several days after having hip surgery.
Robert Patrick, a playwright whose 1964 play “The Haunted Host,” The New York Times has called “a touchstone of early gay theater,” died at 85 on April 23 from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at his Los Angeles home.
Harry Belafonte, a barrier-breaking singer, actor, civil rights activist and LGBTQ ally, known as the “King of Calypso,” died on April 25 at 96 from congestive heart failure at his Manhattan home.
David Miranda, an ally of Edward J. Snowden and an advocate for LGBTQ rights in Brazil’s Congress, who was born in the slums of Rio de Janeiro, died at 37 on May 9. He died in a Rio de Janeiro hospital intensive care unit after battling an abdominal infection for nine months.
Renowned queer, avant-garde artist Kenneth Anger, known for his surreal films, died at 96 on May 11 in a care facility in Yucca Valley, Calif. Anger wrote two “Hollywood Babylon” books, which were filled with gossip. These works were thought to be based on rumors, not facts.
Helmut Berger, an Austrian actor who was known for his work in films directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Luchino Visconti, died at 78 on May 18 at his Salzburg home.
Tina Turner, the legendary singer, who performed at the first Gay Games in 1982, died on May 24 at 83 at her home in Kusnacht, Switzerland after a long illness.
George Maharis, an actor who was a star in the iconic TV show “Route 66,” died at 94 on May 24 at his Beverly Hills, Calif. home.
Jon Haggins, a fashion designer, who was acclaimed for, what The New York Times called his “sinuous, sensuous” 1960s and early 70s designs, died on June 15 at 79 at his Queens, N.Y. home.
The drummer for the Texas acid-punk band Butthole Surfers, Teresa Taylor, died at 60 on June 18 from lung cancer. She was beloved by Gen-Xers for her appearance in the 1990 movie “Slacker.”
Robert Black, an acclaimed bassist and a founding member of the renowned Bang on a Can All-Stars ensemble, died at 67 on June 22 from colon cancer at his Hartford, Conn. home.
David Richards, a theater critic, who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his work for the The Washington Post, and, briefly, chief drama critic for The New York Times, died at 82 on June 24 in a Warrenton, Va. hospital. The cause of death was complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Michele Judith Ballotta, a.k.a. Mickie, a beloved advocate for the fight against breast cancer and other causes, died on June 24 at age 67 in Seaford, Md.
Lilli Vincenz, a groundbreaking LGBTQ rights activist, psychotherapist and documentary filmmaker, died at 85 on June 27 of natural causes at her residence at an Oakton, Va. assisted living center.
Dr. Susan Love, a surgeon, public health advocate, author, researcher and founder of the National Breast Cancer Coalition, died at 75 on July 2 from a recurrence of leukemia at her Los Angeles home. At the time of her death, she was chief visionary office of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation.
Minnie Bruce Pratt, an acclaimed lesbian poet, essayist and LGBTQ activist, died at 76 from an aggressive brain tumor on July 2 at a hospice in Syracuse, N.Y.
Cheri Pies, author of the landmark 1985 book “Considering Parenthood: A Workbook for Lesbians,” died at 73 from cancer on July 4 at her Berkeley, Calif. home.
The Rev. A. Stephen Pieters, a gay minister, who had AIDS and spoke about being gay and having the disease to church congregations in the 1980s when homophobia was the norm, died at 70 on July 8 from a sepsis infection at a Glendale, Calif. hospital. His memoir “Love Is Greater Than AIDS: A Memoir of Survival, Healing, and Hope” will be released in 2024.
Amos Badertscher, a photographer whose empathetic portraits of hustlers, sex workers and drag queens in Baltimore are in institutions devoted to queer art from the Leslie-Loman Museum of Art in New York to the ONE Archives in Los Angeles, died on July 24. He died in Baltimore at age 86 from complications from a fall.
Sinead O’Connor, the pop singer, who was acclaimed, but reviled for denouncing pedophilia in the Catholic Church, and, in 1992, tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on “Saturday Night Live,” died at 56 on July 26.
James “Hawk” Crutchfield, a U.S. Air Force veteran and U.S. Federal Communications Commission career program analyst, died at 77 of natural causes in his D.C. home on July 29. For more than four decades, Crutchfield was “devoted” to volunteer leadership to at least eight D.C.-area LGBTQ D.C. organizations, the Blade reported.
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian who created and portrayed the iconic and beloved character Pee-Wee Herman, died at 70 on July 30 from cancer in a Los Angeles hospital.
Jess Search, a gender nonconforming producer of documentaries focusing on marginalized groups, died at 54 on July 31 in a London hospital from brain cancer. Search helped to start-up the Doc Society, a group that supports documentarians.
Carmen Xtravaganza, a ballroom legend and transgender activist, who was featured in the documentary “Paris Is Burning,” died at 62 on Aug. 4. Before her death, she had been struggling with stage 4 lung cancer.
Sarah Wunsch, a civil liberties lawyer known for her work on race, gender ,and free speech issues, died at 75 on Aug. 17 at her Brookline, Mass. home from complications of a stroke.
Janne Marie Harrelson, who had a 32-year career at Gallaudet University, died at 70 on Aug. 23 from Ovarian cancer while in hospice care in Rockville, Md. She held multiple leadership positions at Gallaudet, including director, National Mission Planning and director, Gallaudet University Regional Centers.
Michael Leva, an acclaimed 1980s fashion designer, who was on the cover of the (now defunct) weekly “7 Days” for its “Designers on the Verge” feature, and later a prominent fashion executive, died at 62 on Sept. 14 in Providence, R.I. from heart failure.
Erwin Olaf, a Dutch photographer acclaimed for his portraits of counterculture celebs and Dutch royalty died at 64 on Sept. 20 in Groningen, the Netherlands from complications of a lung transplant.
John F. Benton, 72, who worked in management at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum and other government agencies for more than four decades, died on Sept 20 after a short illness at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington the Blade reported.
Pat Arrowsmith, 93, a British author, anti-war activist and Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament co-founder, who worked with Amnesty International, died on Sept. 27 at her North London home.
Rudy Perez, a choreographer and postmodern dance pioneer died at 93 on Sept. 29 from complications of asthma at his Los Angeles home.
Beverly Willis, a trailblazing, acclaimed architect, who advocated for omen striving to break through in the profession, died at 95 on Oct. 1 from complications of Parkinson’s disease at her Branford, Conn., home.
James Jorden, a writer and creator of the high culture, yet punk opera zine-turned-website Parterre Box, died at 69 on Oct. 2. He was found dead at his Sunnyside, Queens home, The New York Times reported.
Terence Davies, 77, a British director whose acclaimed films included “The House of Mirth,” “A Quiet Passion” and “Benediction,” died on Oct. 7, after what his manager said was “a short illness,” at his home in Mistley, Essex in England.
Margot Polivy, a lawyer, champion of women in college sports and a tireless advocate for Title IX, died at 85 on Oct. 7 at her Washington home.
Steven Lutvak, 64, a composer and lyricist whose show “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” won the Tony Award for best musical, died on Oct. 9 from a pulmonary embolism at his Manhattan work studio.
Eva Kollisch, 98, in her teens, fled Nazi-occupied Austria. Kollisch, who grew up to be a prominent lesbian rights advocate, feminist studies scholar and memoirist, died from a chest infection on Oct. 10 at her Manhattan home.
Jack Anderson, a dance critic for The New York Times for five decades, died at 88 in a New York City hospital from sepsis on Oct. 20.
Amber Hollibaugh, 77, an activist, organizer, author of “My Dangerous Desires: A Queer Girl Dreaming Her Way Home” and self-educated public intellectual in the LGBTQ+, feminist, sexual liberation and economic justice movements, died from complications of diabetes on Oct. 20, the Blade reported.
David Del Tredici, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, acclaimed for his pieces that set parts of “Alice in Wonderland” to music, died at 86 from Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 18 at his Greenwich Village home.
Carlton D. Pearson, a pastor who was cast aside by his evangelical megachurch after he said he didn’t believe in hell and began advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, died at 70 on Nov. 19 from cancer in a Tulsa, Okla. hospice. Pearson, whose life story was told in a Netflix movie, moved on from his evangelical church to become a minister with the United Church of Christ, a liberal Christian denomination.
Brandon “RBC” Gordon, 41, a Greenbelt City Council member, who started the Greenbelt Pride festival in 2022, died on Nov. 26. Gordon, who worked to make the community more inclusive, identified as a “transamorous heterosexual man,” The Washington Post, reported.
LGBTQ ally Norman Lear, the TV writer and producer whose TV shows, from “All in the Family” to “Maude,” transformed the culture, died at 101 on Dec. 5 at his Los Angeles home.
a&e features
Revisiting 10 of our favorite A&E stories of 2023
Hollywood strikes, celebrity interviews, and more
By any estimation, 2023 was a chaotic year in the world of pop culture, from strikes by the various acting and screenwriting unions to an attack on LGBTQ material both in book form and in drag performances.
The Washington Blade and Los Angeles Blade staff worked hard all year to highlight the heartfelt, the talented, and the creatives that exuded queer power. Now as this turbulent year ends, it’s time to look back on the entertainment milestones and the best conversations we had in 2023. The list was compiled based on the exclusivity of the story to the Blades and the stories’ popularity with readers.
First, the honorable mentions that could easily have been in this top 10 list:
Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out as the mom of a trans daughter in our article “If your kids are trans.” Her bottom line: Love is love. While getting an interview with him was not difficult (we know where he lives), Washington Blade editor Kevin Naff gave us exclusive insight into his new book “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take It All Away.” The article, “Lessons learned & how to win the coming equality rights battles” featured an interview with Naff and contained lots of entertainment “tea.” Karen Carpenter, an iconic voice of the past, rocked our entertainment section this year as well. We talked about her legacy 40 years after her death with author and documentary filmmaker Randy L. Schmidt in our article “Starving for perfection.” The last “honorable mention” is the Blade article on a Los Angeles-area musical discovery, Kyle Rising. Kyle is unique and powerful, and Blade readers were fascinated pushing our article “New sound ‘Rising’ echoes past yet escapes predictable genres” to the top of our charts.
Celebrating the best of 2023, here are 10 of our favorite arts & entertainment stories:
#10 “Real Friends of WeHo proves to be the epicenter of … something.” The show crashed and burned as the Daily Beast labelled it “a colossal gay nightmare.” Our readers were fascinated by our coverage of its impending doom.
#9 “Amazon Prime Video flirts with a regressive LGBTQ-erasure image.” A League of Their Own was a show that did not deserve to be shelved after one season. Readers were enthralled at our scathing criticism of Amazon and the “bullshit and cowardly” cancellation.
#8 “Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon overflows with emotion, cash.” Drag performers received unprecedented amounts of vitriol this year across the country. When they put together a telethon to fight back, our readers showed up.
#7 “Queer Eyeing for the Dead Guy” featured a group of LGBTQ ghost hunters who were seeking to give afterlife make-overs.
#6 “We don’t need another hero — there will only ever be one Tina Turner.” Like most of the western world, we grieved the loss of the icon. So did our readers, in the hundreds of thousands. “For the non-conforming male personas amongst us, and for the female personas among us, she was our phoenix rising from the ashes of toxic masculinity, overcoming it, and becoming the epitome of the queen, the warrior, the triumphant.”
#5 “How a talented punk rocking hellion became a ‘Bottom for God.’” Music producer Barb Morrison gave us an exclusive about her career, life and adventures into recovery. Readers loved it as much as they did her Blondie and Rufus Wainwright hits. “Morrison’s writing is much like the artistic spirit of their music: very rhythmic, sometimes chaotic, folding in on itself, exhilarating, big, pushing boundaries, peaceful and then bombastically back in your face again.”
#4 “Angelica Ross becomes latest trans talent to choose advocacy over Hollywood bullshit.” Trans representation is a strong theme throughout Blade coverage and this article epitomized it. Angelica Ross’s assertion on the treatment of transgender talent resonated strongly with our readers.
#3 “Oscar Stembridge’s music reveals his optimism and emotional truth.” The Blades were pleased to introduce the young Swedish indie musician to America, highlighting his Los Angeles debut concert. Clearly, our readers welcomed him with open arms. “His music is an anthem for Generation Z, a suspended cry of hope and disparity amid a larger global socio-political struggle.”
#2 “Sophie B. Hawkins’s new anthems are exactly what LGBTQ youth need.” In our exclusive interview with the musical LGBTQ icon, Sophie B. Hawkins spoke about standing up for uniqueness and fluidity. “Sophie self-identified as an ‘omni-sexual’ in the ‘90s. While others scratched their heads at the term, she embraced concepts that are just now being understood and lived. Her new album, ‘Free Myself,’ underscores the theme of authenticity and taking the freedom to be yourself as you are, and want to be seen.”
At No. 1, our exclusive with the beautiful and vulnerable David Archuleta took place just after he came in second (again) on the popular Masked Singer. It is only fitting that we, and our readers’ love, make him our No. 1 of the year.
#1 “David Archuleta may have lost Masked Singer, but he’s winning life.” In our exclusive interview, David spoke candidly about coming out and his internal and external fights with the Mormon Church. “Now he is singing a new song, literally. The song is an anthem that can speak to every trans, LGBTQ+ kid or adult in the community. More, it is a declaration of who David Archuleta is, and what we can expect from him. Yes. Archuleta is back, winning, and this time, he is taking us with him.”
a&e features
Celebrate the season with affirming religious services
Array of options to mark Christmas, Shabbat, Kwanzaa
The holidays are here and the D.C. area is home to plenty of LGBTQ-affirming options for celebrating Christmas, Shabbat, and Kwanzaa. (This list is not meant to be all-inclusive, as many churches and synagogues in the area are affirming.)
Jewish services
Hanukkah ended Dec. 15, but the area’s affirming synagogues offer Shabbat services during the holidays. Bet Mishpachah is Washington’s Egalitarian Synagogue embracing diverse sexual and gender identities, founded in 1975 by members of the LGBTQ community. Shabbat services are held every Friday evening at 8 p.m. both in-person and virtually at the Edlavitch Washington DC Jewish Community Center (EDCJCC), located at 1529 16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C. The entrance is on Q Street. Join Bet Mish on Dec. 25 for a movie and dinner at a local Chinese restaurant. Details at betmish.org
Ohr Kodesh Congregation (8300 Meadowbrook Lane) offers Shabbat services at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the chapel and via livestream. The office is closed on Christmas Day. Visit ohrkodesh.org for more information.
Christmas services
Augustana Lutheran Church (2100 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.) will host events throughout the weekend. Advent 4 – Sunday, Dec. 24, 10:30am worship with eucharist in English; Christmas Eve – Sunday, Dec. 24, 2:30 p.m. Nordic Christmas Eve; 7 p.m. Misa Navidad at St. Luke Lutheran Church; 10 p.m. lessons and carols; Christmas Day, 10 a.m. Service of the Word on Zoom visit augustanadc.org.
Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 E. Capitol Street, N.E.) will host services on Advent Sundays at 8:30 and 11 a.m., and Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. For more details, visit reformationdc.org.
Metropolitan Community Church of Washington D.C. (474 Ridge St., N.W.) will host Christmas Eve services at 10 a.m. and Christmas Day services at 5 p.m.with candles (in-person only). For more details, visit mccdc.com.
Dumbarton United Methodist Church (3133 Dumbarton St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 11 a.m. For more information, visit dumbartonumc.org.
National City Christian Church (5 Thomas Circle, N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve worship at 9 and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with candlelight communion. For more details, visit nationalcitycc.org.
Christ Church on Capitol Hill (620 G St., S.E.) will host Christmas Eve services at 9 and 11 a.m., and 4:30, 6:30, and 10:30 p.m. The late service features Christmas pageant and carols. For more details, visit washingtonparish.org.
Saint John’s Episcopal Church (340 O St., N.W.) will host a pageant service at 4 p.m. and another service at 8 p.m. with a choral prelude at 7:30 p.m. There will be a Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. For more details, visit stjohnsgeorgetown.org.
Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) will host a webcast of gospel Christmas service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22. In-person passes are no longer available. Christmas Eve services at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. are also only available online as passes are no longer available. The Christmas Day service at 11:15 a.m. doesn’t require advance passes. For more details, visit cathedral.org.
Seekers Church (276 Carroll St., N.W.) will host a Christmas Eve service at 5 and 9 p.m. For more details, visit seekerschurch.org.
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church (301 A St., S.E.) will have Christmas Eve pageant at 4 p.m. The Gay Group AA meets at 6 p.m. For more details, visit stmarks.net.
St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church (1830 Connecticut Ave., N.W.) will host Christmas Eve services starting with a prelude at 4:30 p.m. and Christmas Day services at 6 p.m. For more details, visit stmargaretsdc.org.
Kwanzaa
Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ (3845 South Capitol St., S.W.) will host a Kwanzaa service on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. The service will feature reflections by seven members of Covenant on the principles of Kwanzaa. For more details, visit cbuccdc.org.
The Annual Umoja Candle-lighting Ceremony and Umoja Celebration by LCPAN will be held on Dec. 26, including Duval African Students Association Dancers, spoken word, and more. Dinner Sales & African Marketplace sponsored by LCPAN, at Northeastern Presbyterian Church, 2112 Varnum St, N.E. Call 202.529.3635. Parking available in lot beside church on Eastern Ave. Program starts at 6 p.m.
The DC Kwanzaa Planning Committee is the coordinating committee for Kwanzaa celebrations throughout the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan Area. Visit their site at kwanzaadc.org for a range of local events.
a&e features
Local last-minute gifts at 5 LGBTQ-owned businesses
City tours, pet toys, and much more
Holiday season is in full effect. If this merry time of year came too fast and you’re scrambling for some last-minute gifts for your loved ones, this list is for you. Visit these LGBTQ-owned businesses and slay this holiday season.
Canino Pet Boutique – 1409 Belmont St., N.W.
Canino Pet Boutique will have the perfect gift for your friend who loves their dog more than you. The newly opened dog boutique features a range of products for any budget, from cozy dog sweaters to holiday chew toys. They also have a “Kitty Corner” for your favorite cat lover, who never gets gifts for their cat. They are open 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and reopen from 4-7p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends they are open 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m..
Femme Fatale DC – 3409 Connecticut Ave., N.W.
What’s better than a handmade gift for your friend? A handmade gift that you didn’t have to make by hand. Visit Femme Fatale DC for hundreds of products made by women and non-binary people. Their products vary but typically include jewelry, incense, and ashtrays, mugs and a slew of astrology-themed products. They are open everyday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and are just a three-minute walk from the Cleveland Park Metro Station.
Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa – 1314 14th St., N.W.
Get your loved one a relaxing experience with a gift card to Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa. This salon and spa has all of the self-care favorites, including mani pedis, waxes, and many esthetician treatments. Help your friend enter the new year feeling refreshed at Logan 14 Aveda Salon & Medspa.
Miss Pixies – 1626 14th St., N.W.
Miss Pixies Furnishings and Whatnot is a vintage lover’s fantasy. This boutique features a selection of eclectic furniture, art, and lots of trinkets. There is always a unique find here. Gifts come in every size and price point and you are sure to find something that will leave a lasting impression. If your gift is doubling as a holiday gift and a housewarming gift head over to Miss Pixies. They are open every day from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
If you’re looking to gift a new D.C. resident an experience, check out A Tour of Her Own, the first tourism company to focus solely on women’s history. They have both in-person and virtual tours that feature stories that aren’t traditionally highlighted. Book a tour with A Tour of Her Own and give a new Washingtonian a proper welcome to the city.
Happy holiday shopping!