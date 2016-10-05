October 5, 2016 at 2:06 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Strike a pose in voguing masquerade ball
The National Museum of African Art (950 Independence Ave., S.W.) presents a voguing masquerade ball on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 7:30-10 p.m.
The ball will feature Keith “Ebony” Holt and will be a companion piece to the exhibit “Senses of Time: Video and Film-based Works of Africa.” The voguing is inspired by Yinka Shonibare MBE”s work “Un Ballo in Maschera.” DJ Vjuan Allure will play music, ballroom icon Jack Mizrahi will make an appearance and body-painting artist Laolu will be showcased, among others. There will also be a voguing panel discussion earlier in the day from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, visit africa.si.edu.
Popular Stories
- Suspect arrested in male-on-male sex assaults by Lou Chibbaro Jr. | posted on October 4, 2016
- Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests by Michael K. Lavers | posted on October 4, 2016
- Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case by Lou Chibbaro Jr. | posted on October 3, 2016
- ‘The Hillary Shimmy Song’ explodes on internet by Mariah Cooper | posted on September 30, 2016
- Trump fortifies anti-LGBT positions, taps Santorum as adviser by Chris Johnson | posted on September 22, 2016
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Follow Us