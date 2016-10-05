October 5, 2016 at 2:06 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Strike a pose in voguing masquerade ball
National Museum of African Art (Photo by Cliff; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The National Museum of African Art (950 Independence Ave., S.W.) presents a voguing masquerade ball on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 7:30-10 p.m.

The ball will feature Keith “Ebony” Holt and will be a companion piece to the exhibit “Senses of Time: Video and Film-based Works of Africa.” The voguing is inspired by Yinka Shonibare MBE”s work “Un Ballo in Maschera.” DJ Vjuan Allure will play music, ballroom icon Jack Mizrahi will make an appearance and body-painting artist Laolu will be showcased, among others. There will also be a voguing panel discussion earlier in the day from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Admission is free. For more information, visit africa.si.edu.

© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
