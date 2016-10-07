October 7, 2016 at 9:29 am EDT | by Patrick Folliard
Two lesbians trapped in a boat
Gulf, gay news, Washington Blade

Rachel Zampelli and Maria Rizzo in ‘The Gulf’ at Signature Theatre. (Photo by Christopher Mueller)

‘The Gulf’
 
Through Nov. 6
 
Signature Theatre
 
4200 Campbell Avenue, Shirlington
 
$40 and up
 
703-820-9771

 
Local playwright Audrey Cefaly likes telling women’s stories, especially those involving women who aren’t typically seen onstage. With her new play “The Gulf,” now making its world premiere in a riveting production at Signature Theatre, Cefaly focuses on the rocky relationship of small-town girlfriends, Kendra (a sewage plant operator) and Betty (a bartender). While the 80-minute immersion into the mismatched pair’s world is certainly intense, it’s way funny too.

Ostensibly on the water for a day of leisurely fishing in the shallows of the Gulf of Mexico on the Alabama coast, Kendra (Rachel Zampelli) and Betty (Maria Rizzo) are in fact playing out what’s clearly now become habit. Kendra fishes while Betty, who’s eager to ditch slinging drinks to study social work at junior college in a different town, chatters on about self-improvement, pop psychology, weird happenings and local gossip. Today she’s brought along a copy of the bestselling vocational manual “What Color Is your Parachute?” to needle Kendra into joining her in making a move and a career change. Betty suggests prison guard for her girlfriend. Kendra is not bowled over.

Mostly tight-lipped and set-jawed, Kendra responds occasionally with wry asides and sarcastic observations. Initially playful, the back and forth grows increasingly irritated in rises and falls. The afternoon unfolds in this way with flashes of passion, some violence, laughs and interludes of heartfelt exchange. After six years of coupledom marred by distrust and infidelity, the couple is bonded by sentiment, inertia and personal histories of loss and sadness. But this day grows different when their little rowboat’s tiny outboard motor dies. Together they face the immensity of the Gulf and the gulf of their relationship.

Like specimens under a magnifying glass, Cefaly’s characters are caught in a tight space (the skeletal frame of a wooden dinghy that shifts on a slow-moving revolve), closely watched by an audience seated just feet away from the action. Expertly helmed by out director Joe Calarco, the cast and design team impeccably give life to Cefaly’s words. Paige Hathaway provides a curvilinear set of sea and sky. Andrew Cessna’s gorgeous lighting takes the action from lazy afternoon into chilly evening, and Kenny Neal adds the inimitable sound of cast lines and twangy blues.

Calarco has smartly cast two fully committed local actors to create the parts. Rizzo, a versatile actor best known locally for her work in Signature musicals — the legendary title stripper in “Gypsy” and Anybody’s, the girl who wants to rumble with the boys, in “West Side Story,” gives a luminous performance as Betty. And Zampelli surpasses expectation as Kendra, the least girlish of the pair and a little grizzled in her baggy old shorts and worn shrimp boots. Completely believable as a couple, Rizzo and Zampelli are comfortable with each other and their cramped surroundings. They spend most of the play confined to the boat.

Playwright Cefaly rather brilliantly combines exceedingly mundane talk with unexpected poetic passages. And while Cefaly isn’t gay, she certainly knows how to write lesbian relationships. With Betty and Kendra she introduces memorable characters, impossible not to care about both individually and as a couple.

And will their relationship endure? Who knows? Most likely Betty’s ceaseless yearning for something better will prompt her to seek out a future in other women’s eyes. And Kendra may at one point give grow weary of the drama. But for now, they’re together.

lgbt_democrats_of_virginia_at_nova_pride_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Voters in battleground Va. weigh in on election
Falls Church News-Press seeks ‘emergency’ support
D.C. bucks nat’l trend with decline in syphilis cases
Mattachine event highlights ‘conversion therapy’
Chase Brexton board president condemns emails
PFLAG to hold forum for Bd. of Ed. candidates
rainbow_caduceus_460x470_public_domain watermark
National
NIH designates LGBT people as health disparity population
Orlando Pride postponed due to Hurricane Matthew
Buddy Dyer: Pulse massacre ‘darkest day’ in Orlando’s history
Report: more work to do in the schools
Gay media company files bankruptcy petition
Supreme Court declines to take LGBT rights case
Tamara Adrián, Venezuelan National Assembly, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
U.N. appoints first-ever LGBT rights watchdog
Belize ‘giving us a fighting chance’
multi-racial_corporate_cooperation_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
Corporate equality, from Comcast to Charlotte
Trump campaign officially enters alternate universe
Trump’s Lounge Act Grows Stale
Log Cabin’s dereliction of duty
Will D.C. repair licensing and open door to all voices?
Acuerdo de paz colombiano incluye a la población LGBTI
david_bowie_box_set_460x470_courtesy_parlophone_records watermark
Arts & Entertainment
New Bowie box set explores key era
Two lesbians trapped in a boat
Adele takes selfie with gay dads and their baby
Toronto opens ‘only gay sports bar’
D.C. Gay Flag Football League hosts Gay Bowl XVI this weekend
Kylie Minogue won’t marry until Australia legalizes same-sex marriage
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup