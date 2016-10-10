Singer Sade’s child comes out as trans man

Ila, the daughter of legendary singer #SadeAdu, begins her medical transition into a man.#transgender #instablogger#mcb#instagram#blogger#instanews#instalike#instagrammers#instablogger#instablog#instagood#instablogging#hollywood#socialmedia#epicblogger#gossipblogger#worldblogger#worldnews##instadaily#kimkardashian #kanyewest#zaynmalik #amberrose#kyliejenner #instamood#alllivesmatter A photo posted by Melodychuksblog (@melodychuksblog) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:08am PDT

Singer Sade’s only child Ila Adu has come out as a transgender man on Instagram, Black Girl Long Hair reports.

“Today is the first day of the rest of my life,” Adu captioned a selfie on Instagram followed by the sun and needle emoji, a possible nod to testosterone injections.

Prior to his transition, the 20-year-old openly identified as a lesbian.

Adu is the child of Sade and Jamaican-American producer Bob Morgan. Sade reportedly took a decade-long break from music after the release of her 2002 album “Lovers Rock” until her 2010 album “Soldier of Love” to raise Adu.

The singer has not yet commented on Adu’s transition but has been famously private about her personal life.