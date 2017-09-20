Out soccer star Robbie Rogers appears in new Target ad

#Ad #TBT Had so much fun a few weeks ago filming with @Target. I’m really excited to be partnering with them to launch their all-new brand #Goodfellow. Lucky enough to have explored the line and I’ll be sharing some of my favorites over the next few weeks. A post shared by Robbie Rogers (@robbierogers) on Aug 31, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers is the new face of Target’s men’s clothing line, Goodfellow & Co.

Rogers teased the upcoming collaboration on Instagram writing,” Had so much fun a few weeks ago filming with @Target. I’m really excited to be partnering with them to launch their all-new brand #Goodfellow. Lucky enough to have explored the line and I’ll be sharing some of my favorites over the next few weeks.”

Outsports reports that the ad featuring Rogers has been airing during NFL Sunday football games.

Rogers, who came out in 2013, has a son with his fiancé, TV producer Greg Berlanti.

Watch below.