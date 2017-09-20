September 20, 2017 at 1:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Out soccer star Robbie Rogers appears in new Target ad

L.A. Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers is the new face of Target’s men’s clothing line, Goodfellow & Co.

Rogers teased the upcoming collaboration on Instagram writing,” Had so much fun a few weeks ago filming with @Target. I’m really excited to be partnering with them to launch their all-new brand #Goodfellow. Lucky enough to have explored the line and I’ll be sharing some of my favorites over the next few weeks.”

Outsports reports that the ad featuring Rogers has been airing during NFL Sunday football games.

Rogers, who came out in 2013, has a son with his fiancé, TV producer Greg Berlanti.

Watch below.

watermark
Local
College Park’s gay mayor criticized for backing non-citizen voting measure
Kevin Kamenetz formally announces Md. governor run
D.C. Office on Aging to hold LGBTQ town hall
Clinton returns to D.C. lamenting mistakes of 2016 campaign
D.C. seminary disinvites pro-LGBT priest
Roem criticizes Marshall for not participating in candidate forum
watermark
National
National Black Justice, PFLAG name new leaders
3 arrested during Ga. Tech protests after student killed
Key West residents allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma
Ga. Tech LGBT student leader shot to death by police
Court: Facebook posts allow Mich. farmer to refuse service to gays
Mattis: Trans troops can re-enlist in armed forces — for now
watermark
World
Mexico earthquake kills at least 149 people, causes widespread damage
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Russian human rights activist charged with violating propaganda law
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
watermark
Opinions
Hillary: serious, funny, warm and real
Youth, taking flight amid hazards
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Broadway star Kelli O’Hara makes regional debut this weekend
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres freaks out Sarah Paulson with clown scare
QUEERY: Desmond McKenna
One Million Moms boycotts ‘Roseanne’ reboot over gender-fluid character
Out soccer star Robbie Rogers appears in new Target ad
Distrkt C postpones Alto Voltaje party, replaces with special event
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.