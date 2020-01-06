January 6, 2020 at 11:21 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Gavin Grimm joins ACLU board
Gavin Grimm (Photo courtesy of GLAAD)

A transgender man who challenged his Virginia school district’s bathroom policy has been elected to the American Civil Liberties Union’s board of directors.

Gavin Grimm on Jan. 3 in a tweet said he has been elected to the board for a one year term.

“I am elated, and I will work hard to do this position justice,” said Grimm. “Thank you to the ACLU and to everyone who has supported me through my fight.”

Grimm was a sophomore at Gloucester County High School in 2015 when he filed a federal lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board’s policy that prohibited students from using bathrooms and locker rooms that did not correspond with their “biological gender.”

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case in 2017, but the justices remanded it to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond after the Trump administration rescinded guidance to public schools that said Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 requires them to allow trans students to use restrooms based on their gender identity.

A federal judge in Norfolk last August ruled the district discriminated against Grimm when it implemented its bathroom policy. The district has appealed the ruling.

The ACLU represented Grimm in his case.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

Gavin Grimm joins ACLU board
