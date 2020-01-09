January 9, 2020 at 4:24 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
New Kameny book cover mimics 1950 report calling gays ‘perverts’
Share
Tweet
Email
Share

The author of an upcoming book on gay rights pioneer Frank Kameny’s groundbreaking work beginning in the late 1950s in fighting the federal government’s discrimination against gay people has given the Blade an advance look at the book’s unique cover.

Entitled “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America,” the book’s cover partially replicates the cover of a sensational 1950 U.S. Senate report on homosexuals in federal employment that is credited with triggering widespread purges of gay federal workers over the next 30 years.

The book’s author, gay historian and Harvard and Cambridge University trained scholar Eric Cervini, spent six years researching Kameny’s work from the time he was fired from his federal job as a civilian astronomer for the U.S. Army Map Service in 1957 and his role as co-founder and leader of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C.’s first significant gay rights group.

The book, which Cervini describes as a history of Kameny’s unique and innovative work in advocating for LGBTQ rights, ends in 1971 when the D.C. Mattachine Society was replaced by the then-D.C. Gay Activists Alliance, for which Kameny also played an active role.

A statement released by the book’s publisher, Farrar, Straus & Giroux, says the book is scheduled to be released on June 2, just prior to the 50th anniversary of the world’s first LGBTQ Pride celebration in New York.

“Based on fifty thousand pages of firsthand accounts, recently declassified FBI records, and personal documents, The Deviant’s War unfolds over the course of the 1960s, as the Mattachine Society of Washington – the group Kameny [co] founded – became the first organization to protest the systematic persecution of gay federal employees,” the statement says.

“It is a story of America at a cultural and sexual crossroads; of shocking, byzantine public battles with Congress; of FBI informants; murder; betrayal; sex; love – and ultimate victory,” the statement says.

It points out that the book’s black and pink cover is modeled after the 1950 U.S. Senate report, “Employment of Homosexuals and Other Sex Perverts in Government.” Kameny was among those ensnared in the gay purges that the Senate report is reported to have triggered when he was fired from his civilian federal job in 1957 for being gay.

The publisher’s statement notes that unlike so many others at the time, Kameny fought back by contesting his firing before the then-U.S. Civil Service Commission and through the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, all of which turned down his appeal for a reversal of his firing. His Supreme Court brief, which Kameny himself wrote, marked the first known time a gay person challenged anti-LGBTQ bias before the high court and became a model for future efforts to contest anti-LGBTQ discrimination.

“By tracking Kameny’s story alongside the movements for African Americans, lesbian, and trans rights, the book also shows how LGBTQ+ Americans are, in the end, a family of the persecuted – a minority that must continue fighting for the most marginalized of its members,” Cervini said in the statement.

Cervini said a major source for his book was Kameny’s papers, which Kameny donated to the Library of Congress in Washington. He said he also traveled across the country tracking down other documents and to “place Kameny’s story in dialogue with America in the 1960s, a decade before the Stonewall Riots.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
New Kameny book cover mimics 1950 report calling gays ‘perverts’
Va., Md. legislative sessions begin
Longtime LGBTQ ally Jack Evans to resign from D.C. Council
Gavin Grimm joins ACLU board
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
watermark
National
Man who killed and ate Grindr hookup seeks insanity plea
Tenn. clerks told not to marry gay couples in letter from anti-LGBTQ lawyer
GLAAD Media Awards nominees include 2 Blade staffers
Our top 10 news stories by web traffic
Methodist Church announces plan to split over division on LGBTQ acceptance
The top national news stories of 2019
watermark
World
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
watermark
Opinions
Trump may have blundered us into war
Rising anti-Semitism: 4 lessons for LGBTQ Americans
Donnie’s deadly distraction from impeachment
‘Out’ and ‘In’ for 2020
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Vanderpump sued by former employee for failure to pay wages
Porter’s gown, DeGeneres’ speech among queer Golden Globe ’20 highlights
Human ‘Ken Doll’ comes out as trans
Nominees announced for 31st Annual PGA Awards
GLAAD to honor Taylor Swift and Janet Mock at 2020 Media Awards
Golden Globes winners include surprises, diversity, and LGBTQ wins
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.