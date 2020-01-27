January 27, 2020 at 12:01 pm EST | by John Paul King
Dan Levy to receive HRC Visibility Award
Share77
Tweet
Email
Share
77 Shares
Dan Levy at the recent SAG Awards in Los Angeles (Image via Instagram)

Dan Levy, co-creator of the LGBTQ fan favorite TV show “Schitt’s Creek,” is being honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their annual Visibility Award.

The nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization announced Monday that the Emmy-nominated showrunner, writer, actor, director and producer will be presented the honor at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner, which is set to take place on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said, “Through his advocacy, his creative leadership, and his hilarious, authentic portrayal as David Rose on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ Dan Levy is moving LGBTQ visibility forward by inspiring us to embrace all of who we are. By creating and inhabiting the world of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ as a community where people are welcomed no matter who they are or whom they love, Levy is helping take all of us closer to that reality.”

“I have been a longtime admirer and supporter of the HRC,” said Levy. “To be recognized by this organization means the world to me and I am incredibly touched by the honor.”

“Schitt’s Creek,” the groundbreaking sitcom created by Levy with his father, veteran comedian and SCTV alum Eugene Levy, debuted in January 2015 on the Canadian network before making its US premiere on Pop TV a month later. In addition to his behind-the-scenes work, the younger Levy stars as the hilarious David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters depicted on television, opposite his real-life father and fellow comedy icon Catherine O’Hara as his onscreen parents, and Annie Murphy as sibling Alexis. In its third season, the show introduced the character of Patrick, portrayed by Noah Reid, who became a love interest for David; their relationship has continued as part of the series’ ongoing story arc, earning praise and accolades for its positive representation of a same-sex relationship.

In its fifth season, “Schitt’s Creek” garnered four Emmy nominations, a PGA Award nomination, a GLAAD Media nomination for Best Comedy Series, two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and five Critics’ Choice Award nominations, including one for Levy as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It is currently airing its sixth and final season.

In 2019, Levy was featured on OUT Magazine’s “Out 100” list, honoring the year’s most impactful and influential LGBTQ people, as well as on Queerty’s “Pride50” list.

The announcement of Levy as recipient of the Visibility Award comes after last week’s revelation by HRC that the organization would honor award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, performer, actor and activist Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award.

The 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner will be the first since HRC opened its Los Angeles office. The event brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality. For tickets and further information, visit the HRC website.

watermark
Local
BHT Foundation awards $71,500 in grants
Opponent of black gay circuit party apologizes for ‘rush to judgment’
Va. House subcommittee approves nondiscrimination bill
Black gay circuit party accused of allowing ‘sexual acts’
Comings & Goings
Va. Senate passes four LGBTQ rights bills
watermark
National
Tenn. governor signs anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law
Dozens of advocacy groups demand ICE release all transgender detainees
N.J. becomes ninth state to ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Thousands attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Group demands ICE release trans woman in ‘life-or-death medical crisis’
2020 kicks off with slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
watermark
World
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating Kate Millett’s feminist literary criticism
Trump on trial
Throwaway people in our midst
D.C. enacts bills with no hope of funding
No one beats Trump without beating Trumpism
LGBTQ voters not monolithic, but are funding Mayor Pete
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
On Grammy red carpet, stars speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation
Dan Levy to receive HRC Visibility Award
Dinner party turns fraught in Theater J’s ‘Sheltered’
GAME CHANGERS: Local volleyball player bridging deaf/hearing league gap
QUEERY: Marc Donnelly
Calendar: Jan 24-30
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.