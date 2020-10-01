October 1, 2020 at 12:31 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Michelle “Michellyn” Ramos Vargas (Photo courtesy of Facebook)

Authorities in Puerto Rico on Wednesday confirmed another transgender person has been murdered in the U.S. commonwealth.

The Associated Press reported the body of Michelle “Michellyn” Ramos Vargas, 33, was found along a highway in San Germán, a municipality in southwest Puerto Rico.  

Puerto Rican media reports indicate Ramos had been shot several times. Officials told the Associated Press they are investigating whether Ramos’ murder was a hate crime.

Ramos is the sixth trans person murdered in Puerto Rico since the beginning of the year.

Alexa Negrón Luciano, a homeless trans woman, was killed in Toa Baja on Feb. 24.

Penélope Díaz Ramírez, a trans woman, was killed in a jail in the San Juan suburb of Bayamón on April 13. Authorities in Humacao on April 22 found the bodies of two trans women, Serena Angelique Velázquez and Layla Pelaez, in Pelaez’s car that had been set on fire.

Yampi Méndez Arocho, a trans man, was killed in Moca on March 5.

The two men accused of killing Velázquez and Pelaez have been charged under the federal hate crimes law.

Puerto Rico’s hate crimes law includes both sexual orientation and gender identity, but local prosecutors rarely apply it. Activists have sharply criticized outgoing Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced and other pro-statehood New Progressive Party lawmakers over their response to the murders, anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and general violence towards LGBTQ Puerto Ricans.

“They are violating us, they are hunting us and they are killing us while Wanda Vázquez and her government turn a blind eye,” said Pedro Julio Serrano, founder of Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, a Puerto Rican LGBTQ advocacy group, in a statement.

Latino Commission on AIDS President Guillermo Chacón in a statement said “transphobia is not unique to Puerto Rico.”

“We see it throughout the U.S. and need to make a commitment to stop the consequences of hate and violence,” he said. “Zero tolerance to hate and violence. Zero transphobia. Justice for Michellyn.”

Arianna’s Center, a South Florida-based trans advocacy group that works in Puerto Rico, also mourned Ramos.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
ICE arrests gay Va. man after traffic stop
Stein Club to vote on endorsement for Biden, D.C. Council candidates
Team Rayceen, Blade, Stein Club conclude forum series for at-large Council candidates
Ruby Corado released from hospital following COVID symptoms
Two lawsuits challenge new Va. LGBTQ rights law
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
watermark
National
Another transgender person murdered in Puerto Rico
U.S. broadcasting agency executive director ignores House subpoena
Jorge Ramos interviews Blade contributor
Judge orders Trump administration to turn over concealed docs on trans military ban
NQAPIA executive director steps down
Ginsburg’s death leaves LGBTQ rights on Supreme Court vulnerable to religious claims
watermark
World
Journalist who condemned anti-LGBTQ violence, corruption in Honduras murdered
Belarusian LGBTQ activist arrested during anti-government protest
Tijuana authorities criticized over handling of transgender woman’s murder
Cuban authorities threaten to arrest LGBTQ activist, journalist
Bachelet highlights LGBTQ rights abuses in U.N. Human Rights Council speech
Botswana group works to improve health care for trans, intersex people
watermark
Opinions
Time for a new chapter of Capital Pride
A letter to Soraya Santiago (1947-2020)
When they go low we kick their asses
D.C. must ban gay and trans panic defense
‘All About Eve’ at 70
For Joe Biden, push relentlessly until Nov. 3
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Trans Visibility March returns this weekend
Buttigieg talks new book with Politics and Prose
Holocaust history museums hold free livestream event
‘This is the time when artists go to work’
Celebrating queer icons during LGBT History Month
Washington Blade National Coming Out Day at The Wharf
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.