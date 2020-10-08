It is up to us — Democrats, independents and other decent people — to give a huge victory to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Nov. 3. If we continue to work hard and the campaign focuses with laser-like efficiency on the few swing states that will ensure Biden has the 270 Electoral College votes he needs I am sure we can and will do it.

Clearly we owe some small debt of gratitude to the lying, disgusting, racist moron in the White House. He continues to display all his worst traits and showed what a boor he is during the first presidential debate.

While I don’t wish him ill health, at least not anything fatal, after all I want to see him in jail after he loses the White House, his contacting coronavirus along with the slew of Republicans who have been around him in the past two weeks, just serves to highlight how poorly he has dealt with the pandemic. It reminds everyone he said it was all a hoax and even made fun of Biden during the debate for wearing a mask. While mocking Biden he may already have been sick since we can’t trust the White House is telling us the truth about when he knew he was ill.

While COVID is nothing to laugh at there were some funny lines making the rounds since Trump was sent to Walter Reed Naval Hospital where he continued to model poor behavior putting Secret Service agents in jeopardy for a political stunt. One comment going around was that Trump was annoyed with Kellyanne Conway for leaving the White House just before the campaign is over so when she stopped at the desk on the way out the door to return her badge and pick up her gift bag for being part of the administration, COVID was in it. A quote being repeated often and attributed to Mark Twain was “I have never wished a man dead but I have read many an obituary with great satisfaction.” While it’s agreed Mark Twain never said this, there was a similar quote by Clarence Darrow, the lawyer in the Scopes trial, verified by Matt Blum, which is: “All men have an emotion to kill; when they strongly dislike someone they involuntarily wish he was dead. I have never killed anyone, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction.”

The truth is all this is bad for the United States. We must now focus on what happens if Trump can’t fulfill his responsibilities and must transfer power to Mike Pence for even a short time. Why is Mike Pence still going to be out campaigning in person while we don’t know for certain whether Trump will be OK? Shouldn’t they be keeping him in Washington?

While all this is going on, Biden is being his usual decent self and has pulled all negative commercials, something we know Trump would never have done had the situation been reversed. Biden is being open and taking daily COVID tests, and announcing the results, since Trump put him in the position of having to do so by being near him when he may have already been sick.

New polling has come out since the first presidential debate, all very positive with the Wall Street Journal/NBC poll showing Biden up by 14 percent at over 50 percent with Trump below 40 percent. Biden is also tied or leading in every swing state. History teaches us it is not a time to let down our guard and think we have won. Just the last week has shown us what can happen in a few days’ time. First it was Trump’s taxes, then it was his disastrous debate performance, and then being diagnosed with COVID. Biden is not immune from last-minute surprises and surely the Trump campaign is looking for some to spring on him.

So let’s buckle down, make those phone calls, send those postcards, call every family member and friend and remind them to vote. Literally many lives, including your own, may depend on the Biden/Harris ticket winning.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.