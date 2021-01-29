January 29, 2021 at 1:43 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. House subcommittee approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
The Virginia Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee on Friday approved a bill that would ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense in the state.

House Bill 2132 that state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) introduced passed in the House Courts of Justice Subcommittee by a 6-2 vote margin.

State Dels. Mike Mullin (D-Newport News), Vivian Watts (D-Fairfax County), Karrie Delaney (D-Fairfax County), Don Scott (D-Portsmouth), Nancy Guy (D-Virginia Beach) and Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield County) voted for HB 2132. State Dels. Rob Bell (R-Charlottesville) and Les Adams (R-Pittsylvania County) opposed it.

Judy Shepard, Wesley Bizzell of the National LGBT Bar Association and Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth are among those who testified in support of the bill. Out and Equal Workplace Advocates and other groups also submitted testimony in favor of HB 2132.

“Filing this bill as a constituent service request from an out student in Manassas Park reminds me that young LGBTQ people today in 2021 still live with the same fear I did as a 14-year-old freshman in 1998 when Matthew Shepard was tortured and killed for simply existing as a gay man in America,” Roem told the Washington Blade after the vote. “Equality is constituent service and the lives of my LGBTQ constituents need to be protected by the Virginia General Assembly.”

Eleven states and D.C. currently ban the so-called LGBTQ panic defense. Lawmakers in Maryland are considering a measure that would prohibit the use of the legal strategy in the state.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Va. House subcommittee approves bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Pepco CEO says D.C. equity, job creation program open to LGBTQ people
2021 D.C. Pride parade, festival canceled for June
Heather Mizeur to challenge anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
Check It hopeful DC developer will allow continued use of ‘Secret Garden’
Judy Shepard to testify in support of Va. bill to ban LGBTQ panic defense
watermark
National
Passing the baton, Lorri Jean to exit as LA LGBT Center CEO
US broadcasting agency executive director resigns
Gay ex-liberal leader arrested on Capitol riot charges
D.C., Md., Del. win highest LGBTQ Equality Index score
Two groups team up to help trans, non-binary Puerto Ricans
Biden to sign EO Monday reversing trans military service ban
watermark
World
Casa Frida becomes second home for Mexico City’s LGBTQ community
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
watermark
Opinions
Time for GOP to open up to LGBTQ Americans
Democrats won — let’s act like it!
The gay white colonizers: NYE circuit parties in Mexico
Reclaiming our queer city in a post-Trump era
You can exhale — Biden and Harris are sworn in
Fox News doesn’t respect its viewers
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Gay, disabled, and horny AF
‘Liar’s Dictionary’ a fab, queer tale for lovers of language
Calendar: Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Creating Change starts this week
RuPaul’s Drag Race returns to Red Bear
ALOHO hosts virtual ‘bar talk’ Mondays
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.