European Union
Shooting at LGBTQ bar in Slovakia capital leaves two dead
Country’s president, prime minister condemned murders
Three people are dead, including the gunman, in a shooting in front of a popular LGBTQ bar in the old town neighborhood of the Slovakian capital of Bratislava on Wednesday evening.
A spokesperson for the Polícia Slovenskej republiky, the country’s national police force, told media outlets that the shooter was found deceased Thursday morning after an hours long search.
The Polícia Slovenskej republiky said the incident at the Tepláreň bar on Zámocká Street in central Bratislava left two young men dead and one woman injured, and investigators are naming the perpetrator, as Juraj K, a radicalized 19-year-old student from Bratislava.
According to Polícia Slovenskej republiky, the gunman was outside of the bar for nearly an hour before opening fire at around 7 p.m. local time. Investigators said multiple rounds were fired but did not disclose the number nor the weapon used. Police say he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Polícia Slovenskej republiky also said that the female victim is in critical but stable condition at local hospital. She and one of two young men killed were both employed at the bar.
Allegations and speculation arose on social media as a Twitter account tied to the shooter was discovered and shared, filled with anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ posts including a so called “manifesto” which the gunman had posted prior to the rampage. That account also had a picture of the gunman outside the Tepláreň in mid-August.
On Facebook Dúhový Pride Bratislava said, “We’re shocked by the information about the shooting and casualties at Tepláreň, where we meet regularly.” The organization changed its Facebook page photo to black. Iniciatíva Inakosť, another Slovakian LGBTQ organization followed suit.
Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemned the double murder on Thursday in a press conference telling media outlets that “extremism is unacceptable.”
President Zuzana Čaputová called on politicians to stop spreading hate. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims of yesterday’s horrific attack in Bratislava and everyone in the LGBTIQ+ community affected by it,” Čaputová said in her Twitter post.
“Words can become weapons. Hate kills. As politicians, we must weigh every word we say before it’s too late,” she added.
Čaputová came to the scene of the shooting on Thursday afternoon, laying flowers in front of Tepláreň and embraced the owner of the bar.
Polícia Slovenskej republiky in a statement issued late Thursday said:
“First of all, we would like to thank conscientious citizens who provided us with valuable information on the shooting case in Bratislava at 158. We need to remind everyone again and again: Don’t hesitate to call 158. Just putting something on social media may not help. Thank you!
Police act from the first moment. The physical presence of our uniformed colleagues was undoubtedly noticed in the streets throughout the night.
Not only uniformed policemen worked and are working and not all of them are active in the field. Due to the ongoing investigation, but also the tactics, we can’t comment more closely, so we can’t even defend ourselves when any ‘guaranteed’ news regarding our activities appear at these moments. Hence our silence at this stage, please understand.
Procedures to be followed by a police investigator are firmly established in the Criminal Order. Of course, his top priorities include finding the perpetrator’s motive. In order to publish his motive as a police department, it is necessary to take necessary actions.
We will inform you about everything, we are thinking about active communication, but we all have to be patient and give the investigator time and space.
And whether it is a hateful motive or not, we want to assure the public that the police department maintains zero tolerance for any form of violence, bullying or hatred. We have our values, which we will always stand by, which we have announced long ago.
Thank you for your help and understanding of the legal procedures we follow.”
European Union
Anti-LGBTQ party leader poised to become next Italy prime minister
Giorgia Meloni is chair of far-right Brothers of Italy party
Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, head of the Brothers of Italy party, appeared to have won in Sunday’s snap general elections according to exit polling. In a coalition with other right wing parties, Meloni’s right-wing alliance now looks to have control of both houses, with a projected 42.2 percent of the Senate vote.
This will lead to her forming Italy’s most right-wing government since World War II and Meloni is now set to be Italy’s first female prime minister. However, the final say will rest with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a decision that is expected to take some time according to political observers in Rome familiar with the inner workings of the Italian government.
Turnout for Sunday’s elections was dramatically low — 63.82 percent by the time polls closed — said Italy’s interior ministry, almost 10 points down on 2018. Voting levels were especially poor in southern regions including Sicily.
Meloni’s Facebook post made after the results had been announced translates to:
History we made today.
This victory is dedicated to all the militants, managers, supporters and every single person who – in these years — has contributed to the realization of our dream, offering soul and heart spontaneously and selflessly.
To those who, despite the difficulties and the most complex moments, have remained in their place, with conviction and generosity. But, above all, it’s dedicated to those who believe and have always believed in us.
We won’t betray your trust. We are ready to lift Italy up.
THANK YOU !
Meloni is seen as polarizing figure with some of her political stances and rhetoric on the European Union aligning her close to Hungary’s nationalist leader Viktor Orban. However, Professor Gianluca Passarrelli of Rome’s Sapienza University told the BBC he thought she would avoid rocking the boat on Europe and focus on other policies: “I think we will see more restrictions on civil rights and policies on LGBT and immigrants.”
Meloni has long displayed antagonism and intolerance towards the LGBTQ community. She has stated that she perceives sees LGBTQ as menacing and threatening Western civilization.
The BBC noted that earlier this year she outlined her priorities in a raucous speech to Spain’s far-right Vox party: “Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology … no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration … no to big international finance … no to the bureaucrats of Brussels!”
As LGBTQ equity and equality rights are foundational to the European Union and its governing commission, some see Meloni as combatting the EU over LGBTQ issues in the same vein as Orban.
On other issues Meloni doesn’t claim to “oppose” Europe, but rather she outlines a model of integration that may or may not go down well in Brussels, euronews reported.
“If we had an EU more like the one we imagine, we would have developed a more effective defense policy, invested in energy security and maintained short value chains to avoid reliance on third — often untrustworthy — countries for gas, raw materials, commodities, chips and other goods,” she stated.
European Union
Ukrainian activists participate in Berlin Pride march
Russia launched war against Ukraine in February
BERLIN — Members of Ukrainian LGBTQ rights organizations are among the upwards of 500,000 people who took part in Berlin’s annual Pride parade on Saturday.
The Christopher Street Day march — which began near Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz — passed through the city until it ended at the Brandenburg Gate. Members of Kyiv and Kharkiv Pride and the Organization of Refuge, Asylum and Refugee are among those who took part.
The march took place less than five months after Russia launched its war against Ukraine.
European Union
EU sues Hungary over LGBTQ, intersex rights violations
Discriminatory law, efforts to breach telecom rules challenged
In two separate filings Friday with the Court of Justice, the European Commission sued Hungary over a Hungarian law which discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity.
The EU Commission also sued the government of Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban for breaching EU telecoms rules with the Hungarian Media Council’s refusal to renew the license of Klubradio, a broadcaster critical of Orban’s government.
The Hungarian law, in particular, singles out and targets LGBTQ and intersex content that “promotes or portrays” what it refers to as “divergence from self-identity corresponding to sex at birth, sex change or homosexuality” for individuals under 18.
The commission noted in a press release the referral to court is the next step of the infringement procedure launched by the commission on July 15, 2021, against Hungary with a letter of formal notice.
As the Hungarian authorities did not sufficiently respond to the concerns of the commission in relation to equality and the protection of fundamental rights, and did not include any commitment to remedy the incompatibility, the commission sent a reasoned follow-up opinion to Hungary on Dec. 2, 2021.
Orban, who has publicly proclaimed that he is a “defender of traditional family Catholic values,” has been criticized by international human rights groups as discriminating against LGBTQ and intersex people with this law which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called a “disgrace.”
The protection of children is an absolute priority for the EU and its member states the press release continued and noted:
The Hungarian law contains provisions which are not justified on the basis of promoting this fundamental interest or are disproportionate to achieve the stated objective. It violates the following EU rules:
- The Audiovisual Media Services Directive, which the law breaches as regards standards for audio-visual content and the free provision of cross-border audiovisual media services. Hungary put in place unjustified and disproportionate restrictions which discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.
- The e-commerce directive and its country of origin provision. The law restricts the provision of services displaying content portraying different sexual orientations to minors, including when these services originate from other member states, and Hungary failed to justify these restrictions.
- The Treaty principle of freedom to provide services (Article 56 TFEU) and the Services Directive. The addressees of parts of the law fall under the definition of a service under EU rules. The freedom to provide services can only be limited if the restrictions imposed by the law are duly justified, non-discriminatory and proportionate, which Hungary has failed to demonstrate.
- The right to data protection, in particular because the national provisions do not define precisely who can be authorised to access sensitive personal data stored in the Criminal Records System and whose data can be targeted by such access. Furthermore, the national provisions do not establish objective criteria to justify the necessity of the access to the data.
- The Single Market Transparency Directive, as Hungary failed to notify the commission in advance of the adoption of some of the contested provisions despite the obligation to do so laid down in the directive.
- In the context of implementation of EU law, the Hungarian law also violates in a systematic manner several fundamental rights enshrined in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. This includes the inviolability of human dignity, the right to freedom of expression and information, the right to private and family life, as well as the right to non-discrimination. Due to of the gravity of these violations, the contested provisions also violate the common values laid down in Article 2 TEU.
Background
On June 15, 2021, the Hungarian Law purportedly aiming at taking stricter action against pedophile offenders and amending certain laws to protect children was adopted. Some of the new provisions target and limit the access of minors to content and advertisements that “promotes or portrays” the so-called “divergence from self-identity corresponding to sex at birth, sex change or homosexuality.”
Prior to its passage, more than 5,000 people, LGBTQ and intersex activists and supporters along with human rights activists demonstrated in front of the Parliament in Budapest, angered by legislation banning any content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18.
It was sponsored by Fidesz, Orban’s ruling conservative party and essentially equates sexual and gender diversity people to pedophilia.
In its second referral to the court, the commission sued Hungary for breaching EU telecoms rules.
In a press release the EU noted: The commission believes that Hungary is in breach of EU law by applying disproportionate and non-transparent conditions to the renewal of Klubradio’s rights to use radio spectrum. Moreover, the commission considers that Hungary applied the relevant rules in a disproportionate and discriminatory manner and that Hungary failed to adopt timely decisions. Through its conduct, Hungary has also violated the freedom of speech as enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.
Hungary’s disproportionate and discriminatory actions prevented Klubradio from continuing its activity in the radio broadcasting sector on the basis of radio frequency.
