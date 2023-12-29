Remembering the best in D.C. theater in 2023

In early 2023, Woolly Mammoth Theatre served up the provocatively titled “seven methods of killing kylie jenner,” a lively 90-minute, two-hander about white privilege, queerness, body shaming, and friendship penned by Black British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones.

For me, Woolly’s winter production kicked off a year of unexpected and fulfilling theater. Here’s just a sampling of many memorable instances.

In April, Mosaic Theater Company gave theatergoers a compelling production of lesbian playwright Mona Mansour’s “Unseen,” a beautifully written play about same sex romance and geopolitical conflict.

Imbued with heartbreak and humor, “Unseen” focuses on Mia, an American conflict photographer who wakes up in her off-and-on girlfriend Derya’s apartment in Istanbul with no idea of how she got there. In a cross-cultural, time-shifting journey, Mia, neither sanctimonious nor self-congratulatory about her work, wends through Istanbul, Gaza, Syria, and an art gallery in Philadelphia, confronting personal and professional challenges.

When asked about her subtle approach to big questions, Mansour replied, “That’s my hope. I want them to come to that same psychic space without literally leading them there and plopping them down in a chair. You know, even when I agree with someone, I don’t like to be lectured.”

Patrick Page as the titular aging monarch in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear” was a moment. Page’s uniformly heralded performance (reactions leaned toward “the greatest performance of Lear I’ve ever seen”) was a tour de force of hubris and humanity.

Inspired by playwright Morgan Gould’s rambunctious gay grandfather and his dedicated caretakers, “Jennifer Who is Leaving” is a feminist and unfettered dark comedy set in a Dunkin’ Donuts off a Massachusetts highway on a stormy winter’s night. Round House Theatre’s 2023 premiere production brought to life by a quartet of gifted actors – Kimberly Gilbert, Nancy Robinette, Floyd King, and Annie Fang — isn’t easily forgotten.

Studio Theatre’s summer offering was “Fun Home,” a musical adapted for stage by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron from lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir. With its nod to domestic turmoil and the pangs of youth, it’s the kind of tragicomic musical that elicits both laughs and sighs of recognition, especially if you’re queer.

Intimately staged by David Muse, Studio’s terrific production featured a marvelous cast including out actors Andrea Prestinario as adult Alison and the wildly talented Bobby Smith as her complicated, closeted father.

In 2023, some queer folks realized theater dreams.

Broadway actor Nick Westrate hit a professional milestone in playing Prior Walter in Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” at Arena Stage. The part of Prior, a young gay New Yorker besieged by AIDS and abandonment, is a role Westrate had always wanted to do, and almost did several times, but somehow it never worked out until he was hired for Arena’s staged-in-the-round innovative production helmed by Hungarian director János Szász.

For handsome out actor Caeser Samayoa playingthe iconic part of President Perón in director Sammi Cannold’s rethought revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre Company proved seminal.

In a Blade interview, Samayoa recalled “It’s the first cast album I remember really hearing and understanding. I longed to be in the show.”

As a Guatemalan-American kid, the out actor lived and went to school in suburban Emerson, N.J. But he spent evenings working at his parents’ store in Spanish Harlem. During the drives back and forth in the family station wagon, he remembers listening to “Evita” on his cassette player.

At Signature Theatre in Arlington, versatile out actor Jake Loewenthal is garnering terrific reviews as Mother’s Younger Brother in “Ragtime” (closing Jan. 7, 2024), a show he’d been smitten with since the eighth grade when he saw his first production of the musical and subsequently became obsessed with the cast recording.

For writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the pandemic served as a time of artistic expansion and 2023 offered him an opportunity to share what he’d achieved.

His first naturalistic play is “Public Obscenities” (at Woolly Mammoth through Dec. 23), a story of autobiographical circumstances about an Indian-born writer who sees his ancestral home through the eyes of his Black American videographer boyfriend.

In spring, Karoline, the non-binary, mononymously named, Asian actor was thrilled to play optimistic Katie in Ken Lin’s comedy “Exclusion” at Arena Stage.

“The workshop changed my life. I got into the room and it was majority Asian. And seeing Ken [Lin] talk about coming back to theater and about being able to write about Asian people with a play that’s ostensibly a comedy and obviously super personal was something very new.”