Theater
Remembering the best in D.C. theater in 2023
‘King Lear,’ ‘kylie Jenner,’ and more won acclaim
In early 2023, Woolly Mammoth Theatre served up the provocatively titled “seven methods of killing kylie jenner,” a lively 90-minute, two-hander about white privilege, queerness, body shaming, and friendship penned by Black British playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones.
For me, Woolly’s winter production kicked off a year of unexpected and fulfilling theater. Here’s just a sampling of many memorable instances.
In April, Mosaic Theater Company gave theatergoers a compelling production of lesbian playwright Mona Mansour’s “Unseen,” a beautifully written play about same sex romance and geopolitical conflict.
Imbued with heartbreak and humor, “Unseen” focuses on Mia, an American conflict photographer who wakes up in her off-and-on girlfriend Derya’s apartment in Istanbul with no idea of how she got there. In a cross-cultural, time-shifting journey, Mia, neither sanctimonious nor self-congratulatory about her work, wends through Istanbul, Gaza, Syria, and an art gallery in Philadelphia, confronting personal and professional challenges.
When asked about her subtle approach to big questions, Mansour replied, “That’s my hope. I want them to come to that same psychic space without literally leading them there and plopping them down in a chair. You know, even when I agree with someone, I don’t like to be lectured.”
Patrick Page as the titular aging monarch in Shakespeare Theatre Company’s production of “King Lear” was a moment. Page’s uniformly heralded performance (reactions leaned toward “the greatest performance of Lear I’ve ever seen”) was a tour de force of hubris and humanity.
Inspired by playwright Morgan Gould’s rambunctious gay grandfather and his dedicated caretakers, “Jennifer Who is Leaving” is a feminist and unfettered dark comedy set in a Dunkin’ Donuts off a Massachusetts highway on a stormy winter’s night. Round House Theatre’s 2023 premiere production brought to life by a quartet of gifted actors – Kimberly Gilbert, Nancy Robinette, Floyd King, and Annie Fang — isn’t easily forgotten.
Studio Theatre’s summer offering was “Fun Home,” a musical adapted for stage by Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron from lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir. With its nod to domestic turmoil and the pangs of youth, it’s the kind of tragicomic musical that elicits both laughs and sighs of recognition, especially if you’re queer.
Intimately staged by David Muse, Studio’s terrific production featured a marvelous cast including out actors Andrea Prestinario as adult Alison and the wildly talented Bobby Smith as her complicated, closeted father.
In 2023, some queer folks realized theater dreams.
Broadway actor Nick Westrate hit a professional milestone in playing Prior Walter in Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches” at Arena Stage. The part of Prior, a young gay New Yorker besieged by AIDS and abandonment, is a role Westrate had always wanted to do, and almost did several times, but somehow it never worked out until he was hired for Arena’s staged-in-the-round innovative production helmed by Hungarian director János Szász.
For handsome out actor Caeser Samayoa playingthe iconic part of President Perón in director Sammi Cannold’s rethought revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre Company proved seminal.
In a Blade interview, Samayoa recalled “It’s the first cast album I remember really hearing and understanding. I longed to be in the show.”
As a Guatemalan-American kid, the out actor lived and went to school in suburban Emerson, N.J. But he spent evenings working at his parents’ store in Spanish Harlem. During the drives back and forth in the family station wagon, he remembers listening to “Evita” on his cassette player.
At Signature Theatre in Arlington, versatile out actor Jake Loewenthal is garnering terrific reviews as Mother’s Younger Brother in “Ragtime” (closing Jan. 7, 2024), a show he’d been smitten with since the eighth grade when he saw his first production of the musical and subsequently became obsessed with the cast recording.
For writer-director Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the pandemic served as a time of artistic expansion and 2023 offered him an opportunity to share what he’d achieved.
His first naturalistic play is “Public Obscenities” (at Woolly Mammoth through Dec. 23), a story of autobiographical circumstances about an Indian-born writer who sees his ancestral home through the eyes of his Black American videographer boyfriend.
In spring, Karoline, the non-binary, mononymously named, Asian actor was thrilled to play optimistic Katie in Ken Lin’s comedy “Exclusion” at Arena Stage.
“The workshop changed my life. I got into the room and it was majority Asian. And seeing Ken [Lin] talk about coming back to theater and about being able to write about Asian people with a play that’s ostensibly a comedy and obviously super personal was something very new.”
Theater
‘The Seafarer’ puts unexpected spin on going home for the holidays
A feeling-filled yuletide yarn at Round House
‘The Seafarer’
Through Dec. 31
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, MD 20814
$46 – $83
Roundhouse.org
Irish dramatist Conor McPherson’s dark comedy “The Seafarer” puts an unexpected spin on home for the holidays. Playing at Round House Theatre through New Year’s Eve, this 2006 work deals in matters of redemption, second chances, and unpleasant relations versus utter estrangement.
It’s the day before Christmas and Sharky Harkin (Chris Genebach) has returned to the rundown family house in a coastal town north of Dublin to help care for his older brother Richard (Marty Lodge), who’s recently lost his vision due to a liquor-fueled freak accident. Sharky, no stranger to drinks, is currently on the wagon.
The action begins when Richard, passed out on the tatty living room couch after yet another sightless night of heavy drinking, is awakened by the sounds of sober Sharky busily collecting empty bottles and other assorted detritus. Sharky suggests disheveled, foul-smelling Richard submit to assisted ablutions, but the senior sibling refuses, firmly convinced a good wash can wait until Christmas morning.
Just then, Richard’s longtime drinking buddy Ivan (Michael Glenn) stumbles down from an upstairs bedroom. Hungover from the night before, he’s unable to find his glasses without which he can’t find his way home.
McPherson wastes no time delving deeply into family dynamics. Despite the newness of the brothers’ reunion, they quickly fall back into their usual fraternal patterns, a clearcut case of pot meet kettle. Crabby Richard enjoys nitpicking Sharky’s myriad deficiencies and describing him as an inveterate bar brawler and the bane of their late mother’s existence. Sharky – so long as he’s not drinking – lets it pass.
After a merry afternoon of pub-crawling, the trio (Richard and Ivan happily drunk, and Sharky still white knuckling it) return to the house where a stormy Christmas Eve means more drinking, a lit tree slumped against the wall, a game of poker, and the promise of a meal that probably won’t materialize.
In a typically shady move, Richard has invited Sharky’s sporty, Versace clad archnemesis Nicky (Maboud Ebrahimzade) to join them for cards. Nicky soon shows up with a new acquaintance called Mr. Lockhart (Marcus Kyd), a suited and booted mix of superciliousness and amiability. (Ivania Stack is spot on with costume design.)
As the night grinds on, Sharky learns this isn’t the first time he’s met Lockhart. In fact, 25 years ago, they shared a jail cell. They also played cards. The deal was if Sharky won, he’d go free, but if he lost, Lockhart (i.e. Satan himself) would own his soul. Apparently, Sharky won, but the catch is he promised Lockhart a future round of cards with the same stakes.
Skillfully staged by Ryan Rilette, Round House’s strong production of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning modern classic features a solid, all-male cast of six familiar Washington actors. Their world is brought to life by Andrew R. Cohen whose shabby set hints at lost respectability and order. Sound designer Kenny Neal suggests a stormy night while Max Doolittle’s lighting ushers in a sunny Christmas morning. Cards consultant Ryan Phillips keeps the poker game real.
Throughout varying degrees of drunkenness, the actors move without exaggeration; their equally naturalistic banter, peppered with loads of “eejits” and “bollocks,” is spoken in recognizably Irish accents.
There are lyrical passages too, especially Lockhart’s monologues including a chillingly memorable description of a solitary and claustrophobic hell.
Alcohol is the sixth character in the play, always just a pour away, always there to numb the pain, to push away bad memories and self-loathing. And McPherson knows of what he writes. Before getting sober, he struggled with alcohol; in 2001, a bout with pancreatitis landed him in the hospital, a seminal moment that proved a life-changing second chance.
“The Seafarer” is a feeling-filled yuletide yarn, funny and sad. There’s even a Christmas miracle of sorts, an ostensibly mundane stroke of luck better ascribed to Saint Anthony, the patron of lost things, than jolly old Saint Nick, but of the season just the same.
Theater
Queer, Black student navigates intergenerational trauma in ‘Fat Ham’
Studio production inspired by ‘Hamlet’
‘Fat Ham’
Through Jan. 14
Studio Theatre
1501 14th St., N.W.
$35-$110
Studiotheatre.org
They say Juicy is soft. He’s been called other things too – generally miserable, not a people person, etc. – but since he was a kid, he’s mostly been called soft, a risky label in a family made up of dangerously violent men.
As the central gay character in “Fat Ham,” out Black playwright James Ijames’ Pulitzer-winning, dramedy currently enjoying an extended run at Studio Theatre, Juicy (Marquis D. Gibson), a queer, chunky, Black college student, navigates a world of intergenerational trauma. He’s there to show how a young gay man might react differently to what life throws at him.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” “Fat Ham” takes place in real time at a backyard barbeque in the American South rather than the dark corridors of Elsinore castle. Like the melancholic Danish prince, Juicy (a nickname nod to his thick build) is visited by the ghost of his murdered father Pap (formidably played by Greg Alverez Reid) who demands that his son avenge his death.
Despite arriving in a ghost costume straight out of Charlie Brown, Pap isn’t playing. Once he pulls off the sheet, he lays out his plans to Juicy: “I want you to catch that hog brother of mine by the snout and gut that motherfucker.” But Juicy, newly empowered by the boundaries that come with death, isn’t quick to comply.
Meanwhile, the barbeque party celebrating the hasty marriage between Juicy’s fun-loving mother Tedra (Tanesha Gary) and his bullying Uncle Rev (also Greg Alverez Reid), just a week after Pap’s death, is heating up. Gathered for the party are Juicy’s unconditionally supportive straight pal Tio (the charismatic Thomas Walter Booker), an uproarious, preternaturally horny stoner. Also on hand, are Rabby (Kelli Blackwell), a lively church lady with a past, and her children: Opal (Gaelyn D. Smith), a rebellious lesbian who likes girls and guns but not dresses, and Opal’s inscrutable Marine-on-leave brother Larry (Matthew Elijah Webb).
While Juicy is sort of going with the flow, he’s made it clear that he has zero interest in the family barbeque business. Rather than slaughtering pigs and standing over a flaming grill, he’s studying human resources online at Phoenix University – a pursuit that considering his general disdain for people, strikes his relations as kind of crazy. True, he can come off robotic, sullen and withdrawn, but it’s for his own protection. Over the years he’s learned that authentic self-revelation is fraught with peril.
Though not out, he does give off some sartorial clues (compliments of Danielle Preston), including a penchant for trendy sheer sleeves and a glam top emblazoned with a bedazzled “mama’s boy” across his chest. His few friends are fine with whatever, and his mother loves him and accepts his sexuality, sometimes a tad cringingly so.
Director Taylor Reynolds skillfully balances broadly done comedy with poignant lyrical passages sensitively acted, especially the scenes featuring a measured Gibson as Juicy opposite Webb’s intriguingly layered take on uniformed Larry. Reynolds also helms a topnotch design team. Light and sound — Minjoo Kim and Sinan Rafik Zafar, respectively — fill Jean Kim’s homey, sunlit backyard set with spooky shadows and unexpected moments of joy.
Born in 1980, Ijames is a self-described church gay, meaning he grew up in the South, at a time when being really into church was a thing. He’s brought those experiences to his characters, especially the older women and gay men, and here smartly combines his past with Bard-related touches like asides to the audience, verbatim soliloquies, sly references (for instance, Yorick is a neighborhood fixture who’s recently died from an overdose), and interestingly queering a few characters loosely drawn from those found in “Hamlet.”
In the fast-paced “Fat Ham,” ultimately there isn’t a lot of time for brooding. Things change including Juicy who perhaps isn’t as soft as his people once thought.
Theater
Actor finds fulfillment raising money for queer non-profits
Aidan Wharton’s latest beneficiary is D.C.’s Rainbow History Project
‘Girl From the North Country’
Dec. 12-31
The Kennedy Center
$49-$179
Kennedy-center.org
Last summer while travelling with his fiancé to San Francisco and parts of Europe, out actor Aidan Wharton faithfully reported on the queer history of each destination in his newsletter Gay Buffet (Gaybuffet.substack.com).
When autumn rolled around and Wharton went back to work touring with the Broadway hit musical “Girl From the North Country,” he decided not only to continue writing about queer history but also to raise money for a LGBTQ non-profit in each tour stop.
He’s rather brilliantly devised a way to combine showbiz with his new interests.
Throughout November in Cleveland, Wharton focused on Margie’s Hope, an organization dedicated to providing resources and services for transgender, non-binary, and gender expansive people in Northeast Ohio. And when the show soon lands at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre (Dec. 12-31), he plans to fundraise for the Rainbow History Project whose mission is to collect, preserve, and promote the history and culture of D.C.’s queer communities.
Using social media, Wharton, with the help of like-minded influencers, creates awareness while asking supportive folks to give just $5 to the designated organization.
During a recent chat via phone from chilly Des Moines, he explains that his bourgeoning project stems from a desire to help those doing selfless and often thankless nonprofit work related to enriching the lives of LGBTQ people during this wave of anti-LGBTQ sentiment. And, he adds, “the pandemic hasn’t made it any easier…a lot of the funding has dried up.”
Written and directed by Irish theater maker/screenwriter Conor McPherson, Tony Award-winning “Girl From the North” is built around 20 songs by iconic troubadour and Civil Rights activist Bob Dylan. Set in a rundown guesthouse in 1934 Duluth, Minn., (Dylan’s hometown), the action unfolds over a week around Thanksgiving, chronicling the triumphs and tragedies that take place in residents’ little microcosm.
Wharton plays Elias, who along with his parents, is staying in the guesthouse. His song is “Duquesne Whistle,” a train inspired “chug song” somewhat reinterpreted. “It’s a sort of surreal moment and my favorite part of the show. To say anything else would be a spoiler,” he says.
The energetic actor has been on tour since it kicked off in October in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre, an historic venue once owned by Dylan. On Broadway he was a swing, covering Elias as well as five other parts. He knows the show well.
Before playing Elias, Wharton, 28, knew Dylan’s music mostly from repurposed takes on film and TV, and he always liked what he heard. Since joining the show, he’s listened to the original recordings in large part to know just how they’ve been re-imagined for the show.
“It’s a folky musical that still lives in the world of Dylan,” he says. “While a lot of the songs are taken out of his style, audiences seem pleasantly surprised. Not long ago a couple stopped me on the street. They’d been Dylan fans since the ‘60s. They said hearing this show made feel like they were hearing his words for the first time.”
“Some juke box musicals try to shoehorn the plot around songs, but ‘Girl From the North Country’ doesn’t. It feels like a play with a soundtrack. The songs don’t necessarily progress the plot but they accentuate what’s happening on stage; both the script and the music seem to benefit from each other.”
At 17, Wharton left Hawaii where he was raised in a yurt in the middle of the jungle to attend Pace University in New York for a year followed by Penn State where he finished up a degree in theater and then back to New York City. He’s currently based in Astoria Queens where he lives with his intended.
In addition to a lot of musical theater, he’s done some film including back-to-back parts in queer flicks “Fire Island” and “Bros.”
“When the tour ends next October,” says Wharton, “whatever this nonprofit venture becomes will become a bigger part of my life, possibly my career. I’ll always love acting and that’s ending for me, but there’s something about this new project in particular that’s made me feel fulfilled in a different way.”