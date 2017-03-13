March 13, 2017 at 10:42 am EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Colton Haynes gets engaged to Jeff Leatham with help from Cher

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are engaged.

The “Arrow” star announced on Instagram that Leatham, a floral designer, proposed to him over the weekend with a little help from Cher.

Leatham asked Cher to deliver a special message to Haynes on a giant screen on the beach   at the Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“You know what it is, you know what you have to do now,” Cher says at the end before asking the couple to call her.

Haynes’ best friend Ally Maki gave her congratulations with a special Instagram post.

MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!! Over a decades worth of our sleepovers and made up songs, all night wine sessions talking about love and Adele singalongs all leading up to this very moment. I’m so happy for you my angel. So happy that you found someone who completes you and fills your heart in a way no one else can. Jeff you are family to us now but have been from the start. Thank you for showing him what true love feels like and proving that it exists. You have truly changed his life! So excited to see the journey of where your amazing bond of love takes you both. Love you both so very much!!! P.S. Now let’s make sure these bridesmaid dresses are fresh off the runway couture one of a kinds… and in the jaw dropping flattering color of diamonds okayyy thanks!! 👰🏻💍💍💍 @coltonlhaynes @jeffleatham @travisatreo

A post shared by Ally Maki (@allymaki) on

“MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!!” Maki captioned a screenshot of her and Haynes face timing.

Haynes and Leatham went public with their relationship in February.

