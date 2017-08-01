Danica Roem raises more than $112,000 in July

Danica Roem on Tuesday announced her campaign against Virginia state Del. Bob Marshall (R-Prince William County) raised more than $112,000 in July.

Roem told supporters in an email that she raised $112,974.21 from 820 donations.

She said her campaign raised more than $70,000 since President Trump on July 26 announced a ban on transgender people in the U.S. military. This figure includes a $50,000 donation that Roem received from Milwaukee County (Wis.) Executive Chris Abele, who chairs the Gay and Lesbian Victory Fund, after Trump made the announcement on Twitter as the Washington Post reported.

Roem in her email noted Marshall supports the ban. She also added the Prince William County Republican in 2014 sponsored a bill that would have banned gays and lesbians from serving in the Virginia National Guard.

“Discrimination has no place in our community, especially in Prince William County, home of the U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico,” wrote Roem.

Marshall, who is among the most vocal opponents of LGBT rights in the Virginia General Assembly, has represented the 13th District in the state House of Delegates since 1992.

Roem is the first openly trans nominee for public office in Virginia. She would also make history as the first out trans person seated in any state legislature if she were to beat Marshall in November.

The Victory Fund, the Trans United Fund, Equality Virginia’s Political Action Committee and the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence are among the groups that have endorsed Roem.