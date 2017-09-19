September 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘13 Reasons Why’ star Brandon Flynn comes out

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“13 Reasons Why” star Brandon Flynn has come out as part of the LGBT community.

Flynn, 23, is known for his breakout role as troubled student Justin Foley in the hit Netflix series. The actor penned an emotional Instagram post in response to seeing the words “Vote no” in skywriting in Sydney, Australia in reference to Australia’s same-sex marriage vote.

“Just saw the “vote no” message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that,” Flynn writes.

While Flynn did not specifically address how he identifies, he did include himself as part of the LGBT community using the word “we” multiple times throughout the post.

“We’ve been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate,” Flynn continued.

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on

This past spring, Flynn was rumored to be dating his “13 Reasons Why” co-star Miles Heizer, 23, who plays Alex Standall.

Happy birthday @flynnagin11 You’re an angel amongst men

A post shared by miles heizer (@younggoth) on

However, Heizer’s rep told Page Six the actors were not a couple.

“This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating,” Heizer’s rep said in a statement.

 

 

