Jenni Rivera’s son Johnny Lopez comes out as bisexual

Johnny Lopez, son of the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, has revealed he is in a same-sex relationship.

Lopez, 16, addressed the rumors swirling about his relationship in a video with his older sister Chiquis Rivera.

“There has been a lot said about me in the past few weeks. Things didn’t come out the way I wanted this to,” Lopez says in the video.”I wanted to make this video first and for everyone to understand me but my boyfriend, as you all know, Joaquín, we both got a little too excited, and he posted a few pictures of us, and I retweeted them, and it went viral.”

Lopez explained he began dating his boyfriend two years ago. After breaking up, the couple got back together five months ago.

“People began noticing that we were together. They didn’t come out exactly the way I wanted to but they’re out now. I am in a gay relationship right now and I am in love with this person. I’ve been dealing with this part of myself for a long time now,” Lopez continued.

Lopez admits he has experimented with girls but says he has found he doesn’t have a preference.

“For so long I wanted to be completely straight or completely gay because I honestly didn’t know where I am,” Lopez says “I’m bisexual, but honestly, I know that some people don’t necessarily believe in that. But all I know is that I love this person and I don’t necessarily have a preference, I love who I love.”

He also says he regrets not being able to share his identity with his mother.

“I’ve dealt with this for so long and I never got to tell my mom about this side of myself. And I know that’s the number one question in everyone’s mind, ‘What would your mom think?’” Lopez says.

Chiquis gave her support to her little brother saying, “I support you in this, and I don’t care, I don’t care about what anyone has to say.”

Lopez stars on the UNIVERSO reality series “The Riveras” with his family.