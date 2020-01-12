Halsey drops new single and video

Halsey (Photo Credit: Aidan Cullen)

Grammy-nominated artist Halsey has a big month ahead of her in January, and she’s kicked it off by sharing a brand new single and video.

On Thursday, the multi-platinum artist debuted her new recording, “You Should Be Sad,” along with the accompanying video. The song is from her third studio album, “Manic,” which will be released Friday, January 17, by Capitol Records, and will be available immediately with pre-orders of the album.

After the album drops, Halsey will finish out the month by appearing as the musical guest on the January 25 return of “Saturday Night Live.” The show’s host will be actor Adam Driver, of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Marriage Story.”

The video for “You Should Be Sad” was helmed by Colin Tilley, an award-winning director who has previously worked with Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled, among other recording stars. It’s described in press materials as “vibrant” and “kaleidoscopic.”

Earlier last week, Halsey announced the North American leg of the “Manic” World Tour. Produced by Live Nation, it will include shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 10, Forest Hills Stadium in New York on July 15, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 24, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 27. Supporting acts for headliner Halsey along the way will be CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo (from June 2 – July 5) and blackbear and PVRIS (from July 12 – August 1).

Since 2015, Halsey has amassed over 25 billion streams worldwide and sold more than 11 million adjusted albums globally. She has played sold out dates on five continents, been nominated for a Grammy, and appeared on magazine covers from Rolling Stone to Forbes. Her 2015 debut album, “Badlands,” went Platinum within a year.

Halsey has become known for using her platform to speak up for causes she believes in, such disenfranchised youth, women’s rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community. She was honored by GLAAD in 2018 as “Outstanding Music Artist.”

You can watch the video for “You Should Be Sad” below.