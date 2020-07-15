July 15, 2020 at 1:26 pm EDT | by Lynne Brown, Kevin Naff, Brian Pitts and Ebone Bell
Mendelson’s ad tax a blow to queer, Black media
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
ad tax, D.C. Council, Washington Blade, gay news
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson’s proposed 3 percent tax on local advertising represents another blow to a stressed industry. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

(Editor’s note: This letter was sent this week to Council Chair Phil Mendelson, all members of the City Council and to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in response to the new city budget’s inclusion of a 3 percent tax on advertising.)

To D.C. Council members:

We write to object to Chairman Mendelson’s proposal to enact a 3 percent tax on advertising.

As local business owners, we understand as well as anyone the grave impact coronavirus is having on commerce and tax revenues and the need for the city to find new sources of revenue. But this misguided measure will only further damage the local economy by taxing businesses that are already strained. We are not aware of a tax like this on media outlets anywhere else.

An additional three percent tax on our primary source of revenue will force some outlets to lay off additional staff and others to shutter entirely. In addition, this tax will hit outlets that serve underrepresented communities much harder, including outlets that serve the LGBTQ community and communities of color. As the Informer noted in a recent editorial, “The term ‘Black Lives Matter’ applies to the Black Press that has never received its fair share of ad revenue comparable to what Black consumers spend.”

Our businesses are already stressed to the limit. All of our arts and entertainment related advertising disappeared overnight in the aftermath of coronavirus restrictions. Forcing us to pass along a 3 percent rate increase at this vulnerable time will lead to further advertising cancellations.

We know that everyone’s goal is for D.C. to flourish, however, taxing businesses that have already seen a huge decrease in revenue is not the answer.

We urge you to reconsider this measure and remove it from the city’s budget. Thank you.

watermark
Local
Media outlets assail D.C.’s proposed ad tax
Acevero to reintroduce Md. police reform bill
Friend says murder of gay man in Sterling, Va. was hate crime
D.C. Council approves $2.7 million for LGBTQ programs
SMYAL, HRC to host virtual events to boost leadership skills, voting
Comings & Goings
hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Trump administration sued again over rescission of transgender health care protections
Supreme Court makes anti-LGBTQ discrimination easier at religious schools
Birx participates in virtual International AIDS Conference
Tech experts fear new US broadcasting chief could jeopardize LGBTQ Internet freedom
Peter Thiel abandoning Trump?
HUD appears to defy Bostock ruling with anti-trans rule for homeless shelters
watermark
World
A family makes history in Mexico
Activists hold first-ever global Black Pride event
Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president re-elected
U.N. calls for global conversion therapy ban
Gabon formally decriminalizes homosexuality
Global Pride draws more than 57 million viewers
watermark
Opinions
Mendelson’s ad tax a blow to queer, Black media
Remembering Sally Rogers, my first queer crush
Bostock’s bisexual erasure
UNHCR must address suffering of LGBTI refugees in Kenya
Top choice for VP: Kamala Harris
Moving white people to be anti-racist
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Teaching music via Zoom
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations
QUEERY: Alexander Campbell
Calendar: July 10-16
COVID redraws 2020 LGBTQ travel roadmap
New HBO docs shed light on Roy Cohn, plight of gays in Chechnya
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.