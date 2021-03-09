The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].

Julie Verratti (Photo courtesy of Verratti)

Congratulations to Julie Verratti on her appointment as Associate Administrator of Field Operations for the U.S. Small Business Administration. Verratti will be charged with leading the SBA’s 68 field offices and 10 regional offices across the country. The Office of Field Operations is responsible for the direct execution of the agency’s products and services for America’s small businesses. Upon her appointment she said, “I have always been an outspoken advocate for small businesses, and I am extremely honored and excited to be able to serve our country in the Biden-Harris administration. This is an urgent time to work tirelessly on bold and equitable solutions for the hard-working women and men who operate the millions of small businesses that are the backbone of our economy and communities. I am a passionate and true believer that when government is run well, we can deliver positive impacts for people. I can’t wait to hit the ground running to work on behalf of America’s small businesses, so they can do what they do best, which is grow our economy and create jobs.”

For the past seven years, Verratti has been an owner-operator of Denizens Brewing Co., overseeing marketing, sales, and business development. Prior to opening Denizens in 2014, she was a Presidential Management Fellow and Policy Advisor for the SBA. Throughout her 20-plus year career she has worked for various political campaigns, non-profit advocacy organizations, and spent a short time as a staffer for the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. She has served on the Board of Directors for the Brewers Association since 2018, and has served on the Board of Directors for the Brewers Association of Maryland since 2019.

Verratti earned her bachelor’s from Brandeis University and her law degree from The George Washington University Law School. She lives with her wife and two rescue dogs in Silver Spring, Md.

Congratulations also to Andrew Magie on his new position as Public Utilities Regulatory Analyst in the Demand Response, Customer Generation, Retail Rates and Interconnection Branch, of the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). He said, “I am passionate about energy systems, climate change, and policy and excited to work implementing the world’s first large-scale demand response program to solve California’s rolling blackout problem.” In addition to his work at CPUC Andrew volunteers at the Opolo Winery and continues to tutor students in math and organizational skills.

Magie grew up in the Central Coast of California before heading to George Washington University. He has performed oboe in an orchestra and wind ensemble, conducted musicals, and worked in a Venturing Crew of Eagle Scouts to help struggling Troops in the D.C. area. He is a Master Mason in Freemasonry.

Magie studied at the University of Sydney, Australia and interned with QBE Insurance on a multidisciplinary team to report the risks and opportunities posed by climate change in their underwriting and investing in energy. He also worked for the United States Studies Centre, a foreign policy think tank, researching sustainable energy development in Southeast Asia, security policy, and policy responses to Australia’s energy crisis and for the Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy Association advocating for the industry on the Hill and working on industry research projects with Departments of Defense and Energy. He served as Assistant Administrator and Communications Coordinator with the LGBT Health Policy & Practice Graduate Certificate Program, George Washington University.