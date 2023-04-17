20 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Reign: Drag Variety Show

Monday, April 17

8:30 p.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar

1637 17th Street, N.W.

Logan Stone hosts a drag roulette show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday.

Sasha Colby at Pitchers

Wednesday, April 19

7-11:30 p.m.

Pitchers DC

2317 18th Street, N.W.

No Cover / 21+

Fresh off her win from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby goes to Pitchers for a meet-and-greet and free show. Arrive early (7 p.m.) if you want to get to the meet-and-greet by 9: expect it to be packed. The show also includes performances from local favorites Cake Pop! (voted Best Drag Queen in the Blade’s 2022 readers’ poll), Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Christina Doll and Sasha Adams Sanchez.

Daddy Issues

Wednesday, April 19

9 p.m.

Kiki

915 U Street, N.W.

No cover

Crystal Edge leads the queens at Kiki for Daddy Issues on Wednesday.

Halfway to Halloween

Last year’s Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, April 21

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Join Desiree Dik at a spooky Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. Performers include Evry Pleasure, MOTA, The Baphomette and Thea Trickality.

Rough House

Friday, April 21

10 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

$10 cover (includes clothes check)

The infamous lights off, hands on dance party Rough House is held at Green Lantern on Friday. Music is provided by DJ Lemz, DJ Sean Morris, DJ Dean Sullivan and The Barber Streisand.

Dirty Dancin’

Friday, April 21

10 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No cover / 21+

Get down and dirty on the dance floor with DJ Popperz and go go dancers at UPROAR on Friday night.

Charlemagne Sucks!

Friday, April 21

10:30 p.m.

DC Corazón

3903-3905 14th Street, N.W.

$20

Tickets

Charlemagne hosts a “Night of a Thousand Charlemagnes” show with performers Sasha E Mi, Vee Vee Majesty, Logan Stone and Tiffany D. Carter at DC Corazón on Friday.

We the Kingz

Friday, April 21

10 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

No cover / 21+

Ricky Rosé hosts an all drag king show at JR.’s on Friday.

Monarch Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 22

11:30 a.m.

Dupont Italian Kitchen

1637 17th Street, N.W.

$35

Logan Stone hosts a drag brunch at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Saturday.

National Cannabis Festival

The National Cannabis Festival (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 22

12-9 p.m.

RFK Stadium

2400 East Capitol Street, S.E.

$85

The National Cannabis Festival returns to D.C. on Saturday at RFK Stadium. Listen to live music acts, visit tons of vendors, pig out on food trucks, and have a good time. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly not be alone among other queer cannabis fans at the festival.

Freddie’s Follies

Destiny B. Childs performs at Freddie’s Follies. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 22

9 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Destiny B. Childs leads a troupe voted “Best Drag Show” in the Blade’s “Best of LGBTQ DC” readers’ poll at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.

House of Colour!

Saturday, April 22

10 p.m.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

$25

The Flashy Group is holding a “House of Colour” celebration of house and techno music at Hook Hall on Saturday. DJ Twin, Sean Morris and Keenan Orr provide the music.

Looney’s Brunch

Saturday, April 22

11 a.m.

Looney’s Pub College Park

8150 Baltimore Avenue

College Park, Md.

Freida Poussay hosts a brunch show with Katrina Colby, Erotica, Druex Sidora and Amber St. Lexington at Looney’s Pub in College Park, Md. on Saturday.

Locker Room

Saturday, April 22

doors 7 p.m. / party starts at 10 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

$20 presale

DJ Alex Acosta brings the music for a locker room-themed party at Bunker on Saturday. Dress in your sexiest sports and athletic gear.

Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch

Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

JW Marriott

1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.

$275+

The LGBTQ Victory Fund holds its annual National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday. While tickets start at $275, the funds raised go to the worthy cause of electing openly LGBTQ officials to every level of government.

Looney’s Maple Lawn Brunch

Sunday, April 23

11 a.m.

Looney’s Pub Maple Lawn

8180 Maple Lawn Boulevard

Fulton, Md.

Frieda Poussay leads another show at a different Looney’s Pub: this time in Fulton, Md. Performers include Vagenesis, Dabatha Christie, Logan Stone and Nubia Love Jackson.

Hello Betty Drag Brunch

Sunday, April 23

12 p.m.

Hello Betty

940 Rose Avenue

Bethesda, Md.

Dustyn Dawn leads a “Bratz vs. Barbie” drag brunch at Hello Betty in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday with performers Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Sage Angel and Chanel Belladonna.

DC Gaymers Tabletop Sunday

Sunday, April 23

1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 401-A)

901 G Street, N.W.

DC Gaymers host a board game gathering on Sunday at the MLK Memorial Library.

Dulles Triangles Spring Tea Dance

Sunday, April 23

4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Old Ox Brewery

44652 Guildford Drive

Ashburn, Va.

$5 for non-members

The Northern Virginia LGBTQ social group Dulles Triangles is holding a Spring Tea Dance at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Va. on Sunday.

La Loca

Sunday, April 23

7 p.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No cover

Bunker holds Noche Latina “La Loca” on Sunday. Music is provided by DJ Milko.