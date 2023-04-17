Bars & Parties
20 LGBTQ events this week
Sasha Colby at Pitchers; Victory Fund Brunch and Cannabis Festival among highlights
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Reign: Drag Variety Show
Monday, April 17
8:30 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Logan Stone hosts a drag roulette show at Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar on Monday.
Sasha Colby at Pitchers
Wednesday, April 19
7-11:30 p.m.
Pitchers DC
2317 18th Street, N.W.
No Cover / 21+
Facebook
Fresh off her win from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sasha Colby goes to Pitchers for a meet-and-greet and free show. Arrive early (7 p.m.) if you want to get to the meet-and-greet by 9: expect it to be packed. The show also includes performances from local favorites Cake Pop! (voted Best Drag Queen in the Blade’s 2022 readers’ poll), Venus Valhalla, Brooklyn Heights, Christina Doll and Sasha Adams Sanchez.
Daddy Issues
Wednesday, April 19
9 p.m.
Kiki
915 U Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Crystal Edge leads the queens at Kiki for Daddy Issues on Wednesday.
Halfway to Halloween
Friday, April 21
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook
Join Desiree Dik at a spooky Halfway to Halloween party at Red Bear Brewing Company on Friday. Performers include Evry Pleasure, MOTA, The Baphomette and Thea Trickality.
Rough House
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10 cover (includes clothes check)
Facebook | Tickets
The infamous lights off, hands on dance party Rough House is held at Green Lantern on Friday. Music is provided by DJ Lemz, DJ Sean Morris, DJ Dean Sullivan and The Barber Streisand.
Dirty Dancin’
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Facebook
Get down and dirty on the dance floor with DJ Popperz and go go dancers at UPROAR on Friday night.
Charlemagne Sucks!
Friday, April 21
10:30 p.m.
DC Corazón
3903-3905 14th Street, N.W.
$20
Tickets
Charlemagne hosts a “Night of a Thousand Charlemagnes” show with performers Sasha E Mi, Vee Vee Majesty, Logan Stone and Tiffany D. Carter at DC Corazón on Friday.
We the Kingz
Friday, April 21
10 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+
Instagram
Ricky Rosé hosts an all drag king show at JR.’s on Friday.
Monarch Drag Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11:30 a.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen
1637 17th Street, N.W.
$35
Reservations | Call (202) 328-3222
Logan Stone hosts a drag brunch at Dupont Italian Kitchen on Saturday.
National Cannabis Festival
Saturday, April 22
12-9 p.m.
RFK Stadium
2400 East Capitol Street, S.E.
$85
Facebook | Tickets
The National Cannabis Festival returns to D.C. on Saturday at RFK Stadium. Listen to live music acts, visit tons of vendors, pig out on food trucks, and have a good time. While not specifically an LGBTQ event, you will certainly not be alone among other queer cannabis fans at the festival.
Freddie’s Follies
Saturday, April 22
9 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook
Destiny B. Childs leads a troupe voted “Best Drag Show” in the Blade’s “Best of LGBTQ DC” readers’ poll at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington on Saturday.
House of Colour!
Saturday, April 22
10 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$25
Facebook | Tickets
The Flashy Group is holding a “House of Colour” celebration of house and techno music at Hook Hall on Saturday. DJ Twin, Sean Morris and Keenan Orr provide the music.
Looney’s Brunch
Saturday, April 22
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub College Park
8150 Baltimore Avenue
College Park, Md.
website
Freida Poussay hosts a brunch show with Katrina Colby, Erotica, Druex Sidora and Amber St. Lexington at Looney’s Pub in College Park, Md. on Saturday.
Locker Room
Saturday, April 22
doors 7 p.m. / party starts at 10 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
$20 presale
Instagram | Tickets
DJ Alex Acosta brings the music for a locker room-themed party at Bunker on Saturday. Dress in your sexiest sports and athletic gear.
Victory Fund National Champagne Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
JW Marriott
1331 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.
$275+
Register
The LGBTQ Victory Fund holds its annual National Champagne Brunch at the JW Marriott on Sunday. While tickets start at $275, the funds raised go to the worthy cause of electing openly LGBTQ officials to every level of government.
Looney’s Maple Lawn Brunch
Sunday, April 23
11 a.m.
Looney’s Pub Maple Lawn
8180 Maple Lawn Boulevard
Fulton, Md.
website
Frieda Poussay leads another show at a different Looney’s Pub: this time in Fulton, Md. Performers include Vagenesis, Dabatha Christie, Logan Stone and Nubia Love Jackson.
Hello Betty Drag Brunch
Sunday, April 23
12 p.m.
Hello Betty
940 Rose Avenue
Bethesda, Md.
Reservations
Dustyn Dawn leads a “Bratz vs. Barbie” drag brunch at Hello Betty in Bethesda, Md. on Sunday with performers Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, Sage Angel and Chanel Belladonna.
DC Gaymers Tabletop Sunday
Sunday, April 23
1:30 – 4:30 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library (Room 401-A)
901 G Street, N.W.
Facebook
DC Gaymers host a board game gathering on Sunday at the MLK Memorial Library.
Dulles Triangles Spring Tea Dance
Sunday, April 23
4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Old Ox Brewery
44652 Guildford Drive
Ashburn, Va.
$5 for non-members
Facebook
The Northern Virginia LGBTQ social group Dulles Triangles is holding a Spring Tea Dance at Old Ox Brewery in Ashburn, Va. on Sunday.
La Loca
Sunday, April 23
7 p.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No cover
Instagram
Bunker holds Noche Latina “La Loca” on Sunday. Music is provided by DJ Milko.
Bars & Parties
Here’s your guide to the merriest gay holiday season!
Cocktails, music and dancing at upcoming parties
“LGBTQ Social Mixer – Pride On The Patio at Showroom” will be on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom.
There will be happy hour cocktails and dinner on the heated patio at the venue. Dress is casual, fancy, or comfortable. Guests are encouraged to bring their most authentic selves to chat, laugh, and get a little crazy.
Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
The Iconic International House of Balenciaga will host “Naughty or Nice: A Holiday Extravaganza” on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. at Privilege.
There will be a limited buffet and open bar, hookah, VIP packages, bottle specials and music by DJ Dave Thom and DJ Obie. There will also be a sweater contest with a cash prize.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“Hip Hop Garden DC Day Party” will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. at Lost Society. This exclusive day party experience will feature non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes. Music played will be a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
Winterfest remains in full force
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday
Events for Wunder Garten’s 6th Annual Winterfest are still underway at one of D.C.’s most enthralling beer gardens at 1101 First St., N.E.
A Night of 1,000 Santas will be on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to come dressed as Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, a reindeer, anything or anyone, to dance the night away and celebrate the holidays. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Yappy Hour will be on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12 p.m. This is a special day for the pups and their “hoomans” and perfect opportunity for the pups to get some treats and make new friends. Select beers cost $6 and there will be free pupucinnos with a purchase. This event is free and more details are on Eventbrite.
Trivia Mondays will be on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. This event will be hosted by Mark Lloyd. Guests are encouraged to bring friends and test their knowledge to win prizes and glory. There will also be boozy cocktails, seasonal beers and themed decor. Tickets are free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Bars & Parties
Halloween is back and more queer than ever!
Freddie’s Beach Bar to host Halloween party
Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant will be hosting a Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring friends and meet new people from all over the world. Guests will gather in the back outside patio if the weather is nice or near the stage if not. Go Gay DC leader TJ Flavell will be there to greet you. Name tags will be provided. There’s no cover charge.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Metrobar DC to host ‘Booze and Brews’ Halloween Brunch’
“Booze and Brews Halloween Brunch” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at metrobar DC.
Guests are encouraged to come enjoy sounds from DJ Lalee and tasting tables from Catoctin and Republic Restoratives from 7-10 p.m. and drink specials featuring Catoctin or Republic Restoratives spirits all evening long.
This event is free to attend with an optional $15 Bash + SMYAL Fundraiser Ticket to help support LGBTQ youth across the district. Ticket holders will be honored with a cocktail.
For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Cake Pop to host ‘HallowQueen Drag Brunch’
“HallowQueen Drag Brunch” will be on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at The Hall CP. New host Cake Pop will be hosting this ultimate Halloween-themed event.
Flavored mimosas and Bloody Marys will cost $24 and the brunch buffet costs $30 and will include French toast casserole, buttermilk pancakes, tater tots hash, among many other menu items.
Tickets for this event start at $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Baltimore Playhouse to hold ‘Haux-lloween’ party
“Taste.Touch.Feel: Haux-lloween” will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Baltimore Playhouse – Private Social Club.
Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy top-tier burlesque and specialty performances, kink edutainment, interactive games, and plenty of surprises to thrill one’s senses.
There will also be a costume ball with three categories. Each category is limited to eight participants. The categories are:
- Alien Superstar: Most unique, intergalactic freak
- Fetish Faerie: Whimsy, kinky, faerie hauxs
- Best Couples Costume: Period.
After the costume ball, there will be an “Adult Play Date After Party” for mingling and a night of no inhibitions where guests can enjoy spontaneous performances, play with their lover(s) or be a voyeur while the music plays.
Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Sirene, X and Nadia to perform at Firefly
Firefly Halloween Special Event will be on Saturday, Oct. 29 at p.m. at Firefly. This event will feature performances by drag queens Sirene, X and Nadia. There will also be two competitions:
• “Holy” a ghoulie drag performance with a cash prize of $100 and a bookings prize of $100.
• A costume contest where the 1st place winner wins a one-night stay at Hotel Madeira, 2nd place wins dinner for two at Firefly, and 3rd place wins brunch for two at Firefly.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Cook Islands decriminalizes homosexuality
Hungarian parliament passes ‘snitch on your gay neighbor’ law
20 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Night of Champions
PHOTOS: Kressley attends ‘RuPaul’ finale at Bunker
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech confirms he is a very sick man
Missouri AG restricts gender-affirming care for all ages
Fla. advocacy groups issue travel warning
Seven layers of décor
Transgender pilot blazes trail in India
