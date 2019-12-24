December 24, 2019 at 9:00 am EST | by Tremenda Nota
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
Share62
Tweet
Email
Share
62 Shares
LGBTI+ march in Cuba. (Photo by Yariel Valdés González/Tremenda Nota)

Editor’s note: Tremenda Nota is the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba. The Blade published the original version of this article on its website on Dec. 20.

HAVANA — Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez on Dec. 18 announced the Family Code, the law that could establish marriage equality in Cuba, will not be introduced in the National Assembly until December 2021 when one of the parliamentary commissions will be in session.

Silvera Martínez presented an expected work agenda for the coming years, including two special sessions in addition to those that are normally scheduled, to approve the roughly 40 laws currently before the current legislature.

According to the Trabajadores newspaper, the minister said the process will be difficult, “not only because of the number of rules that must be approved now and in the coming years, but because of our people’s expectations.”

The marriage provision was the most debated part of the constitution the National Assembly approved a year ago and put to a referendum in February. Lawmakers decided to postpone the debate (on marriage equality) for two years.

“The commission proposes to defer the concept of marriage, that is, to leave the proposed constitution, as a way of respecting all opinions,” said a tweet published on the National Assembly’s official Twitter account.

Article 68, which defined marriage as “the union between two people,” was substituted by the technical notion of marriage. One of the new constitution’s transitional provisions finally set a two-year deadline and another referendum on the Family Code, the law that will establish if LGBTI+ couples can join under Cuban law.

Mariela Castro during an interview with a Basque newspaper revealed the government felt pressured by the propaganda of various evangelical churches who oppose marriage equality.

“Groups of religious fundamentalists are trying to blackmail the Cuban government with they are not going to vote in favor of the constitution if Article 68 related to marriage between two people remains part of it,” declared the assemblywoman and director of the National Center for Sexual Education (CENESEX).

A few days after the referendum and in contradiction to the National Assembly’s position there was no public consensus around same-gender unions, a report on an official survey with favorable results on the LGBTI+ community’s aspirations was published.

The investigation, done in 2016, found 77 percent of Cuba’s adult population considers people, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, should have the same rights.

Mariela Castro at the time told Tremenda Nota there was no explanation as to why the National Assembly did not use these statistics as an argument to keep Article 68.

Luis Ángel Adán Roble, the only openly gay Cuban assemblyman, told Tremenda Nota the survey “was a wasted tool.” He also criticized the methodology lawmakers used to reject Article 68.  

Adán Roble last November resigned from the National Assembly after he publicly challenged CENESEX Deputy Director Manuel Vázquez Seijido on social media. LGBTI+ unions could be legalized in 2022 if the Family Code has an inclusive marriage proposal and if the National Assembly finally approves it in December 2021.

watermark
Local
Restaurant hit with death threats vows to continue drag events
Alex and Felipe: Migrants’ desperate journey ends in love
17th Street residents, visitors mourn death of homeless transgender woman
D.C. mayor files objection to Trump anti-LGBT rule proposal
Va. House Democrats make nondiscrimination bill a top 2020 legislative priority
James Parrish to leave Equality Virginia
watermark
National
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
Construction begins on US Navy ship named for Harvey Milk
watermark
World
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
First female mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend
US hosts homosexuality decriminalization event at UN
State Department defends US ambassador to Zambia
Justin Trudeau calls for conversion therapy ban in Canada
Out son of new Argentinian president represents with Pride Flag at father’s inauguration
watermark
Opinions
Scrooges pretending to be Santas
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
Asian religious leaders respond to ‘Fairness for All Americans’ Act
First living HIV-positive gay man donates kidney
Ignoring bullies only goes so far — just ask Jordan Steffy
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Special’ to return to Netflix for second season
Netflix comedy implying “Gay Jesus” stirs conservative wrath
‘Peter Pan’ gets woke in new STC production
‘Rise of Skywalker’ gets a pass from Chinese censors – but not from toxic fans
Tomlin joins fellow comedy elders to support senior dogs in new PSA
Gay-friendly Chicago is ‘Paris of the Midwest’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.