Annapolis Pride cancelled because of coronavirus

Annapolis Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2020 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has been cancelled due to “continuing uncertainty surrounding the duration of coronavirus impacts and restrictions on large public gatherings,” Annapolis Pride Founder and Chair Jeremy Browning announced Tuesday.

Previously, the organizers behind Annapolis Pride had indefinitely postponed the event, which had originally been scheduled to take place on June 27.

“Initially, we were hopeful of being able to hold a second annual parade and festival later this year,” Browning explained in a press release. “But we became increasingly concerned about whether we’d have enough time to adequately prepare for, and if it would be safe to have, a 2020 event.”

According to Browning, Annapolis Pride organizers are still working with the city of Annapolis to plan for the next Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival, which they now expect to hold in 2021.

“We had an incredible turnout last year for our inaugural parade and festival,” Browning said, “and we are expecting an even bigger celebration in 2021. We’ll need to look at the parade route and festival locations to make sure we have sufficient space to handle the anticipated crowds.”

In lieu of having an in-person parade and festival this year, Annapolis Pride organizers are exploring the potential for online activities.

“We are looking to create a virtual celebration and invite sponsors, registered groups and the community to join us this June, since June is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride month,” Browning said.

According to Browning, Annapolis Pride will be announcing further details soon. “Despite the current challenges posed by coronavirus,” Browning said, “Annapolis Pride will continue our work to build visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, create safe and welcoming spaces where all people feel welcome and connect the community with allies and resources.”