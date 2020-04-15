Baldwin endorses Biden: ‘He has always fought for bold, progressive change’

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speaks at the 2018 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference on Dec. 6. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the first out lesbian elected to the U.S. Senate, threw her support Wednesday behind Joseph Biden in a video declaring the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee has been a reliable progressive voice.

“Donald Trump’s policies have not worked for Wisconsin families,” Baldwin says. “That’s why I’m supporting vice president Joe Biden for president. Now, more than ever, our families are wondering where they’re going to get their next paycheck or can they can keep their small businesses afloat. They need a champion in the White House, and that champion is Joe Biden.”

The road to the White House goes right through Wisconsin and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure @JoeBiden wins here in November. I hope you’ll join me! — TB #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/0QrluEXxPn — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) April 15, 2020

Baldwin, the twice-elected U.S. senator from Wisconsin, credits Biden with having “always fought for the bold progressive change that working families in Wisconsin need” and understanding “everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and afforded the opportunity to thrive.”

Recognizing Wisconsin, which Trump narrowly won in 2016, will be a battleground state, Baldwin calls for help in her state to make sure Biden wins in 2020.

“The road to the White House goes right through Wisconsin, and I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Joe Biden wins in November, and I hope you’ll join me,” Baldwin says.

Baldwin is among several prominent Democrats to come out in support of Biden now that he faces no competition for the Democratic presidential nomination. Others are former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren as well as former President Barack Obama.

Endorsements for Biden continue to pile up. One prominent LGBTQ group that has yet to endorse him, however, is the Human Rights Campaign, which had stayed out of the 2020 primary. The Blade has made multiple requests for an update from HRC on its endorsement, but has obtained no new information.

Baldwin endorses Biden as her name has appeared on several media lists as a potential choice for his running mate in the 2020 election, which would lead to her becoming vice president if he were elected. Biden has promised his selection for a running mate would be a woman.