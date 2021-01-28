Heather Mizeur to challenge anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman

Former Maryland state Del. Heather Mizeur (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Former Maryland gubernatorial candidate Heather Mizeur on Thursday announced she will challenge U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) in 2022.

Mizeur in a video she posted online said the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 “forever changed us.” Mizeur also specifically criticized Harris’ actions on that day, which include his support of efforts to challenge the certification of the Electoral College results.

“Andy Harris’ actions on that day alone disqualify him to represent Maryland’s 1st district, but since that act of domestic terrorism, unbecoming conduct has become his calling card,” said Mizeur.

Mizeur further noted Harris on Jan. 6 “got into a war of words on the House floor, attempting to pick a fist fight with a colleague who had differing views.” She also said Harris last week tried to bring a gun into the chamber.

“These behaviors have stirred within me a conviction that we must offer an alternative choice,” said Mizeur.

Mizeur, who is a lesbian, represented Montgomery County in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015. Mizeur ran for governor in 2014.

Harris has represented Maryland’s 1st congressional district — which includes the state’s Eastern Shore — since 2011. The Human Rights Campaign has previously noted the Maryland Republican has “gone out of his way” to support anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Mia Mason, a transgender veteran, in 2020 unsuccessfully challenged Harris.