First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Whitman-Walker Health. (POOL PHOTO by Chris Johnson)

When I first glanced at my phone around 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, the litany of social media alerts signaled a new era.

The White House had announced that first lady Dr. Jill Biden would visit Whitman-Walker Health’s 14th Street location, a five-minute walk from where I live.

Yes, the first lady’s initial visit outside the White House would be to a beloved community health center that is a proverbial welcome mat for people who are often unseen and unheard in the health system.

On another, more personal note, the first lady’s visit brought together many parts of my 22 years as a D.C. resident.

In addition to using the testing services, I have also volunteered at Whitman-Walker. Many friends are currently on the staff or board of directors. Plus, during my time in the Obama administration at AmeriCorps, Whitman-Walker hosted convenings on the intersection of health and national service.

On the day of Dr. Biden’s visit, my heart warmed at the notion of another opportunity to work with Whitman-Walker.

As the White House announcement indicated, Dr. Biden’s visit was “to highlight and promote support services for cancer patients and caregivers, as well as hear about the impact of COVID-19 on access to health care, including cancer screenings and prevention efforts.”

The reason I was at Whitman-Walker on that Friday is because I work for the Cancer Support Community (CSC), a global nonprofit that provides $50 million in free support and navigation services annually to individuals affected by cancer.

In 2015, Whitman-Walker Health became the first federally qualified health center to integrate CSC’s services into its care model. The services include psychosocial distress screening, treatment decision-making support, problem-solving skill development, care coordination and navigation, and self-advocacy training.

CSC’s Executive Chair Kim Thiboldeaux, who has worked with Dr. Biden on multiple issues over the years, joined Whitman-Walker Health’s CEO Naseema Shafi in leading the conversation with Dr. Biden.

More than anything, that conversation was a call to action—especially important as we mark World Cancer Day on Feb. 4.

Dr. Biden’s visit and the global focus on cancer come as a pandemic has disrupted health services in once unimaginable ways. Cancer screenings are between 29 and 35 percent lower than pre-COVID-19 levels and 40 percent of respondents in one survey say their cancer-related care has been disrupted.

The drop in screenings and disruption to services are especially acute in D.C. After all, more people die from cancer in D.C. than from Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, diabetes, Parkinson disease, chronic lower respiratory disease, HIV/AIDS, suicide, influenza, and pneumonia combined. D.C. also has the highest reported death rates due to breast and prostate cancer. As a prostate cancer survivor myself, I had no idea of this statistic when I went through my experience five years ago.

Whether a survivor or a family member or friend of someone affected by cancer, we all know these numbers put a mirror up to the inequities in our system.

Nationally, among all racial and ethnic groups, Black and African-American people have the highest death and shortest survival rates for most cancers. While the research regarding LGBTQ Americans and cancer is not nearly as extensive, the American Cancer Society estimated that there could have been 135,000 new cancer cases and over 45,000 cancer deaths in 2020 among LGBTQ Americans. The LGBTQ community may be disproportionately affected by anal, breast, cervical, colorectal, endometrial, lung, and prostate cancers.

If these numbers seem overwhelming, just think of the experiences of the people behind them.

Those very individuals are the ones whose voices must be at the center of the conversation that answers one of the key questions Dr. Biden posed: What are you hearing from patients?

In the spirit of World Cancer Day, taking on the challenges these patients identify will no doubt be hard, but we must match the celebration of a first lady’s historic visit to a community health center with a commitment to act.

Ted Miller is Senior Vice President of Development and External Affairs at the Cancer Support Community. A former Obama administration official, he resides with his husband in the Logan Circle neighborhood.