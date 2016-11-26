November 26, 2016 at 7:51 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Fidel Castro dies at 90

Cuba, Revolution is Unity, gay news, Washington Blade

A sign on the road between the cities of Santa Clara and Sagua la Grande, Cuba, with former Cuban President Fidel Castro’s picture reads “revolution is unity.” (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Former Cuban President Fidel Castro died on Friday at the age of 90.

Castro’s brother, Cuban President Raúl Castro, made the announcement on Cuban television.

Cuba will observe nine days of mourning that will end at noon on Dec. 4. The Cuban government has also announced his cremated remains will retrace the route that he took from the city of Santiago de Cuba to Havana before he toppled then-President Fulgencio Batista in the 1959 Cuban revolution.

Cuban advocates have mixed reaction to Fidel Castro’s death

Fidel Castro’s supporters note the revolution brought free health care and education to Cuba. They also credit him with combating rural poverty and fighting discrimination against black Cubans.

Fidel Castro in the years after he came to power sent thousands of gay men and others deemed unfit for military service to labor camps known as Military Units to Aid Production.

Cuba decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations in 1979. Fidel Castro’s government forcibly quarantined people living with HIV/AIDS in state-run sanitaria until 1993.

Fidel Castro resigned in 2008.

He apologized for the camps, known by the Spanish acronym UMAP, during an interview with a Mexican newspaper in 2010. His niece, Mariela Castro, over the last decade has spearheaded LGBT-specific issues in Cuba as director of the country’s National Center for Sexual Education.

“Yes to socialism, no to homophobia,” chanted Mariela Castro in May during a march in the Cuban city of Matanzas that commemorated the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia.

Mariela Castro, gay news, Washington Blade

Mariela Castro, daughter of Cuban President Raúl Castro, takes part in a march to commemorate the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in Havana on May 14, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Frank Zamora, a gay man from Matanzas with whom the Washington Blade spoke before the march, participated in it while holding a hand-written poster that read, “revolution and socialism is diversity.” Francisco Rodríguez Cruz, a gay Cuban blogger who supports the Castros, and his partner, Miguel Angel Plasencia Rodríguez, also took part in the IDAHOT march and another event that took place in Havana a few days earlier.

“Pain, emptiness, commitment are very intense and difficult feelings to separate,” Rodríguez told the Blade on Saturday after he learned that Fidel Castro had died. “It’s like going through the story of my life.”

Nelson Gandulla Díaz, president of the Cuban Foundation for LGBTI Rights, an independent advocacy group on the Communist island, had a very different reaction to Fidel Castro’s death.

“Fidel Castro’s death invites us to remain calm and to focus on our activism to achieve change in Cuba, as opposed to rejoice over his death,” Gandulla told the Blade on Saturday from Madrid.

Gandulla and other independent Cuban LGBT advocates were in Geneva this week to attend U.N. meetings.

“Fidel is gone, but Raúl remains,” said Gandulla. “The fight continues.”

Cuban-born congresswoman: Fidel Castro was ‘tyrant’

Fidel Castro died nearly two years after the U.S. announced it would begin the process of restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba that ended in 1961.

The U.S. and Cuba reopened their embassies in Havana and Washington in 2015.

President Obama in March became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Communist island in nearly 90 years.

He appeared at a joint press conference with Raúl Castro, delivered a speech that was broadcast on Cuban television and met with two independent LGBT rights advocates while he was in Havana. Gandulla told the Blade that a police officer harassed him at his home near the city of Cienfuegos before Obama arrived.

The Adonia, a cruise ship that Carnival Corp. operates, in May became the first cruise ship to sail from the U.S. to Cuba in more than 50 years. Commercial flights between the two countries resumed in August.

The Adonia, gay news, Washington Blade

The Adonia, a U.S. cruise ship, docked in Cienfuegos, Cuba, on May 19, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a Republican who was born in Havana, is among those who sharply criticized the Obama administration’s decision to normalize relations with Cuba. She described Fidel Castro as a “tyrant” in a statement that she issued on Saturday.

“The day that the people, both inside the island and out, have waited for has arrived: A tyrant is dead and a new beginning can dawn on the last remaining communist bastion of the Western hemisphere,” said Ros-Lehtinen. “The message is now very clear to those who think they will continue to misrule Cuba through oppression and fear. Enough is enough. The Cuban people have been shortchanged for too long to continue down this reviled path.”

Wendy Iriepa, Ignacio Estrada, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, House of Representatives, Republicans, Florida, Gay News, Washington Blade

Independent Cuban LGBT advocates Wendy Iriepa and Ignacio Estrada, meet with U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) in her Capitol Hill office in July 2013. (Washington Blade photo by Damien Salas)

Other Cuban Americans and members of the exile community gathered in Miami’s Little Havana on Saturday to celebrate Fidel Castro’s death.

Herb Sosa, a first generation Cuban American who is president of the Unity Coalition, a Miami-based LGBT advocacy group, noted to the Blade on Saturday that his grandparents left Cuba after Fidel Castro came to power.

“I would never be happy about anyone’s death — anyone,” said Sosa. “But the long-awaited passing of one of the Castro monsters that have imposed nearly 6 decades of oppression, pain and death to so many Cubans, does bring a certain closure for many.”

“Sadly, tens of thousands, including my grandparents, did not live long enough to witness this day,” he added. “Cuba’s sunrise will certainly be much brighter this morning. I continue to pray for a free and united Cuba and its people.”

President-elect Trump — who has criticized Obama over the decision to normalize relations between the U.S. and Cuba — has yet to publicly comment on Fidel Castro’s death.

A mural on the side of an apartment building in Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, that reads "we will conquer." (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

A mural on the side of an apartment building in Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, that reads “we will conquer.” (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

