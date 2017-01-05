January 5, 2017 at 10:18 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Rehoboth gay bar owner charged with DUI
Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L, gay news, Washington Blade

Timothy Drabic was arrested after a high-speed chase. (Photo courtesy Delaware State Police)

The co-owner of the popular Rehoboth Beach gay bar Double L was arrested Dec. 30 on drunken driving-related charges following a high-speed chase that began in Ocean City, Md. and ended in Delaware near the Maryland border, according to a police statement.

The statement by Ocean View, Del., police says Timothy J. Drabic, 54, of Rehoboth Beach, was charged with DUI, disregarding a police officer’s signal to stop, and driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speeds.

It says he was released on a $2,500 unsecured bail pending a Jan. 5 court hearing in Georgetown, Del.

[“At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, a black SUV was observed traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway in Ocean City, Md.,” the statement says. “The SUV was reportedly driving up to 100 mph. At one point, the SUV swerved and nearly struck an Ocean City, Md., Police vehicle which had pulled to the shoulder of the highway and parked,” the statement says.

According to the statement, Ocean City police chased the SUV northbound into Delaware before Ocean View, Del. police picked up the chase. They followed the vehicle westbound on Rt. 26 at Bethany Beach as it continued traveling in excess of 85 miles per hour, the statement says.

Drabic did not stop his SUV until Ocean View police deployed tire deflation devices on the road, causing the vehicle’s front left tire to deflate, the statement says. It was at that time that Ocean View police, with the assistance of Delaware State Police, placed Drabic under arrest.

Robert Kracyla, deputy director of the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, said that under Delaware law and regulations, establishments with liquor licenses are required to report an arrest of one of their principal owners and the outcome of the case against an owner to his office and to the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner.

Based on Delaware’s liquor law, it would then be up to Delaware ABC Commissioner John Cordrey to decide what, if any, penalty might be imposed on a licensed establishment such as the Double L, regardless of whether the arrest or alleged offense took place on the premises of the bar, Cordrey told the Blade.

Rehoboth gay bar owner charged with DUI
