Rapper Lil Peep comes out as bisexual

A post shared by @lilpeep on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Rapper Lil Peep, real name Gustav Åhr, has come out as bisexual on Twitter.

The 20-year-old rapper from Long Island, N.Y. made the announcement simply tweeting, “yes I’m bi sexual.”

yes I’m bi sexual — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) August 8, 2017

who wants a kiss — GOTH ANGEL SINNER (@Lilpeep) August 8, 2017

Lil Peep, who has become popular in the underground music scene, told XXL in May that he had struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts while growing up.

“There was a point of time where I didn’t step out my house for two months,” Lil Peep told XXL. “I was very reclusive and depressed. I was in the house and just listening to Future and music and it took me out of my bedroom, metaphorically. It inspired me to try it myself. I can kind of write songs for people so I thought why don’t I write my own songs.”

His debut album “Come Over When You’re Sober (Part I)” will be released Aug. 11. His “Come Over When You’re Sober” tour comes to U Street Music Hall on Nov. 1.