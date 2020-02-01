Gay dad gives advice to gay son in new book

Richie Jackson (Photo by Nathan Johnson; courtesy Harper)

‘Gay Like Me: A Father Writes to His Son’ By Richie Jackson Harper $24.99 163 pages

Like father, like son.

When you were small, people said you looked just like your dad. As you grew up, they said you had his sense of humor or his temper, you laughed alike, you walked alike. Today, you may be close or you may have a chasm of miles or emotion between you, but as in the new book “Gay Like Me” by Richie Jackson, you’re a lot more like Dad than you think.

From the time he was small, Richie Jackson knew two things: he “felt lucky to be gay” and he wanted to be a father someday.

“Everything good that has happened to me is because I am gay,” he says — and that includes the birth of his son, born to a surrogate when Jackson was in his 30s. Since then, in the meantime, the sentiment has surely doubled since Jackson’s son came out as gay.

That was his “greatest wish for” his son, that he know the joy of being gay because it’s “a gift.” Says Jackson, he is “thrilled for the flight ahead of you” and “wary of the fight ahead of you” because wonderful things could happen but vigilance is required, and the knowledge that pain sometimes comes from people you didn’t think would hurt you.

Still, Jackson is excited for his son, who is college-age now and who grew up at a time when AIDS isn’t a death sentence, hiding isn’t mandatory and so many large battles have already been fought by people at Stonewall, in the military, in marriage equality and in everyday life. These things give Jackson hope as he launches his eldest son in the world as a gay man, but he has advice.

Know who you are, he counsels, and “never diminish your essence.” Know the heroes who went before you. Never let your sexuality shame you and never use it to shame others. Know your partner’s HIV status in advance. Don’t fall into the same drugs-and-alcohol trap that’s ensnared so many other gay men. And “vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.”

Is there a modern teenager in the world who takes his father’s advice? Perhaps not, but if he’s a gay young man, he might still be glad to have “Gay Like Me.”

Written with enthusiasm and gratitude, author Richie Jackson also displays a lot of loving steel hidden in the things he wants his son to know. His advice is fierce, but tempered with the kind of acquired fear that traumatically becomes a part of one’s DNA. In the sweetest of dad tones, he’s honest, using a please-don’t-do-as-I-did warning, heavy on the “please.” He doesn’t just write words to his son, but he penned them about his son and they’re caressing, but difficult, words that aren’t only for the sake of, or aimed at, one specific, specifically young man.

You don’t, in other words, have to be young or gay or even a man to enjoy “Gay Like Me.” Mothers of gay teens will want it, fathers and sons alike.