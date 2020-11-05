November 5, 2020 at 3:46 pm EST | by Kathi Wolfe
Our democracy hinges on decision in Fulton case
watermark
Local
33 LGBTQ candidates win election to ANC seats across D.C.
Democrats largely win reelection in D.C. area congressional races
Five of six gay candidates lose bid for D.C. Council, school board
Mia Mason loses to anti-LGBTQ Md. congressman
Sarah McBride elected highest-ranking out trans legislator in United States
VIDEO: Randy Downs speaks to Blade outside Ward 2 polling place
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Four out candidates elected in Puerto Rico
Supreme Court appears poised to rule for foster care agency against LGBTQ couples
Activists in swing states drive LGBTQ voter mobilization efforts
Transgender activist once again banned from Facebook page
State Department no longer challenging gay couples’ children’s U.S. citizenship
Texas reverses policy allowing social workers to reject LGBTQ, disabled people
watermark
World
LGBTQ activists around the world fear Trump second term
Pope Francis calls for civil unions for same-sex couples
Chile advocacy group withdraws from marriage agreement with government
Cubans share their coming out stories
Report: LGBTQ asylum seekers from Central America still seek refuge in U.S.
Gay man provides help to LGBTQ asylum seekers in Mexico
watermark
Opinions
Our democracy hinges on decision in Fulton case
Honoring victims of the Harvard Secret Court of 1920
Take a breath, votes still out for Biden/Harris
I’m a trans Republican and I oppose transphobic attacks on Ortiz Jones
To understand the good doctor, check out ‘Fauci’
Cure for a sickening appointment
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
A dishy, definitive look at Cary Grant
Fluker joins Woolly Mammoth board
Calendar: Nov. 6-12
Food & Friends looks to sell 9,000 Thanksgiving pies
GALA Hispanic Theater reopens with comedy — and plexiglass
A devastating reminder of AIDS crisis
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.