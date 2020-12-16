December 16, 2020 at 11:26 pm EST | by Parker Purifoy
Shop local this season and make a difference
gift guide, gay news, Washington Blade

In a year of political upheaval and protest, The Outrage, located at 1722 14th St NW, provides every kind of gift needed for progressive friends and family members. The pride gift box comes with “Pride was a Riot” socks, Black Lives Matter and Pride pins, pride balloons, and a “Say Their Names” postcard. The proceeds from this $25 set go to the Trevor Project and Black Lives Matter.

The Outrage offers an array of Pride and BLM gift ideas.

They also have several different versions of the “Pride was a Riot” T-shirts in different sizes and colors. This shirt is currently on sale for $16 instead of $32. The Outrage sells candles made by the Queer Candle Company in different scents like honeycomb, apple tree, and whiskey&wood. The 100% soy candles are $22 and proceeds go to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project.

(Photos courtesy of The Outrage)

Many different $5 pronoun pins can be found at The Outrage with funds from these purchases going to The Trevor Project. Parents looking for gifts for family members could also turn to the “I Love My Dads” and “I Love My Moms” onesies which come in various sizes for $25.

(Photo courtesy of The Outrage)

Busboys and Poets, a combined restaurant, bar, bookstore, and coffee shop with several locations around the city, offers several options for LGBTQ-specific merchandise. For $25 you can get a “Peace and Love Pride” T-shirt. They also offer a Busboys and Poets T-shirt in rainbow colors for $25 and a “Resisting” T-shirt for the same price.

DCATS sells a variety of trans pride shirts. (Photo courtesy DCATS)

The DC Area Transmasculine Society, a nonprofit devoted to helping transmasculine people, sells a variety of merchandise including trans flag pins, which go for only $4 and make perfect stocking stuffers. DCATS also sells a variety of trans pride shirts including a they/them pronouns shirt and trans visibility shirt, which are both sold for $20.

D.C.-based company Scout Bags offers dozens of different options for shoppers, including the $45 Daytripper shoulder bag, and the $58 Pack Leader backpack. For those shopping on a budget, Scout has a whole section for gift options under $50 and under $25.

Scout Bags offers dozens of different bags.

Freres Branchiaux is a D.C.-based, Black-owned candle business. Their candles are hand-poured and come in dozens of different scents.

For an array of modern, unique gift ideas, check out Naked Decor. From tea towels and umbrellas to vases and D.C.-centric gifts, Naked Decor offers creative options at affordable prices. A Michelle Obama “Women We Admire” ornament is $21.95. D.C.-themed face masks $15.95 for two; D.C. neighborhoods pillow is $49.95. Check them out at nakeddecor.com

Make a Donation

For the holidays this year, you could also substitute traditional gifts for a donation in the name of a loved one. Some D.C.-based LGBTQ organizations to consider donating to are: SMYAL, Casa Ruby, Capital Pride Alliance, D.C. Black Pride, Whitman Walker Health, Friendship Place, and, of course, the Blade Foundation.

Another gift option to support local LGBTQ businesses is to buy gift cards for family and friends from bars that have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic. Options include Nellie’s Sports Bar, A League of Her Own, Pitchers, Trade, and Number Nine.

