We couldn’t be more grateful for our advertisers

December 17, 2020 at 3:50 pm EST | by Stephen Rutgers
The past year has been incredibly challenging for everyone — and at the end of the year we couldn’t be more thankful for all of the support we have received to keep bringing you a weekly print newspaper and 24/7 online news. 

This would not have been possible without the continued support of all of our advertisers that include both small and large businesses. We also launched our new membership program with tremendous support from readers like you. Will you please help with a dependable monthly membership gift today?

As we head into a new year, I wanted to thank everyone for their continued support of the Blade. We couldn’t be more grateful and ask that you support these businesses day in and day out that support LGBTQ media.Start your monthly gift today, and be the allies the LGBTQ community needs, today and tomorrow.

With gratitude,

Stephen Rutgers
Director of Sales & Marketing
Washington Blade
America’s LGBTQ News Source

