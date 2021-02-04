February 4, 2021 at 8:21 am EST | by Staff reports
D.C. resident, business dev’l expert Jeffrey Hosley dies at 60
Jeffrey Steven Hosley, gay news, Washington Blade
Jeffrey Steven Hosley

Jeffrey Steven Hosley, a longtime Dupont Circle resident who had a long career in strategic business development and enterprise sales for companies including AOL, Anystream, Brightcove, and Amazon, died unexpectedly on Jan. 22 of undisclosed causes. He was 60.

Born in Los Angeles on June 7, 1961, Hosley took his role as Boy Scout and big brother seriously and was always there for his little sister Wendy, according to a statement released by family and friends. He was a talented salesman and began working as a paperboy at age 12. Hosley earned his undergraduate degree in finance from Penn State University and a master’s degree in management information systems from Boston University.

He is survived by his parents Patricia and Roy, sister Wendy, partner Charlie, beloved dogs Buck and Nick, and a large circle of friends.

A virtual memorial will take place on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. To attend, use this link: https://bit.ly/3oLrIQh.

To visit Hosley’s memorial website to share memories, donate to one of his favorite charities, and stay up-to-date regarding planned events and the memorial fund being created in his name, visit: https://bit.ly/36yIz2C.

