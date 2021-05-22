National
Dignitaries tour the 60% completed USNS Harvey Milk
SAN DIEGO – The construction work on the future U.S. Navy fleet oiler named for slain gay San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk is nearly sixty-percent completed according to a spokesperson for the National Steel and Shipbuilding Company division of General Dynamics Corporation commonly referred to as NASSCO.
This past week on the eve of what would have been Milk’s 91st birthday on Saturday, Milk’s nephew Stuart Milk, elected officials and other dignitaries were given two separate tours of the vessel.
The Milk is a fleet oiler and will be assigned the tasks of replenishing fuel oil and dry goods to U. S. naval vessels at sea. The Milk is the second ship in the new John Lewis class of fleet oilers. The future USNS John Lewis (T-AO-205) , is named for the former civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman, and is also under construction at NASSCO San Diego.
The first six vessels in the Lewis class of fleet oilers are named after prominent civil rights activists and leaders, in addition to the USNS John Lewis (T-AO-205) are; USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) – LGBT activist Harvey Milk; USNS Earl Warren (T-AO-207) – Chief Justice of the United States Earl Warren; USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO-208) – U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy; USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO-209) – Women’s rights activist Lucy Stone; USNS Sojourner Truth (T-AO-210) – Abolitionist and women’s rights activist Sojourner Truth.
San Diego City & County Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez arranged the private tours led by Dennis DuBard, Manager of Government Relations at General Dynamic NASSCO on behalf of the shipbuilders.
Among the dignitaries were Stuart Milk- Co-Founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation, San Diego’s openly gay Mayor Todd Gloria; State Senate President Toni G. Atkins; City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn; State Assemblymember Christopher Ward; Congressmember Sara Jacobs; State Commissioner Robert Gleason; The Center’s Cara Dessert; and Navy veteran, Chief Petty Officer Morgan M. Hurley, USN Ret. former chair of the LGBTQ Veterans Wall of Honor.
Also given a tour were Bevan Dufty, former San Francisco Board of Supervisor- District 8, member of the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors and Executive Director of H.O.P.E. for the City & County of San Francisco; Ryan Bedrosian, business man, owner of Rich’s San Diego and secretary of the Hillcrest Business Association; Charles Rozanski, businessman, president and CEO of Mile High Comics, and member of the International Imperial Court Council; Michael “Bigmike SanDiego” Phillips, philanthropist, and chair of the newly minted San Diego LGBTQ historic Task Force; Eddie Rey, Executive Director of the Equality Business Alliance.
Eddie Rey, Executive Director of the Equality Business Alliance noted; “The naming of the USNS Harvey Milk is historic for multiple reasons- including that it’s the first military ship named after a service member who was harassed, court martialed and then dishonorably discharged- simply for being gay; but most importantly to me — because it tells the world that our nation now honors and supports LGBTQ individuals. It is my hope that someday the military will reverse and rectify the wrongful “Other Than Honorable Discharge” given to thousands of our LGBTQ brothers, sisters, and siblings. As for Harvey Milk- the message of his less than honorable discharge and naming of a ship is a powerful message- that the family wishes to keep as is.”
Milk was dishonorably discharged from the US Navy on February 7, 1955 after being forced by U.S. Navy investigators to describe his sexual relationships in a 152 page document. Some twenty-two years later he was the first openly gay person elected to a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977. Milk would go on to only serve 11 months in office, until he and then San Francisco Mayor George Moscone, were murdered in their office spaces at City Hall on the morning of November 27, 1978 by disgruntled former supervisor Dan White.
Every year on his birthday, the foundation that bears his name celebrates Harvey Milk Day to remember and teach about his life and his activism work to stop the discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and in California, Harvey Milk Day is recognized by the state’s government as a day of special significance for the Golden State’s public schools.
The day was permanently established by the California legislature and signed into law by then Republican Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009.
National
NYC Pride Board overrules membership, maintains ban on uniformed cops
On May 19, HOP’s co-chairs and NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison met “to open a dialogue” about HOP’s policy pertaining to police
By Matt Tracy | NEW YORK – Less than a week after Heritage of Pride (HOP), or NYC Pride, announced a ban on police contingents through 2025, the organization’s members voted on May 20 to allow the Gay Officers Action League (GOAL) to march armed and in uniform — but HOP’s executive board subsequently stepped in and set their own policy.
In the end, HOP’s executive board voted to maintain the ban on GOAL members marching armed and in uniform, though the organization is “willing to discuss the possibility of GOAL as a contingent marching out of uniform.”
In a letter to membership following the meeting, HOP’s executive board set the policy “in an effort to be mindful and focus on our mission of creating safe space for marginalized communities.”
“It fell under our purview to do so, as elected representatives of this organization, and we firmly believe that this decision is in the best interest of our community,” HOP’s executive board wrote.
During an emotional meeting with general membership, co-chair André Thomas told members that his resignation letter would be in their inboxes on Friday, according to a HOP spokesperson. But there has been no written follow-through and it is by no means a done deal, according to HOP.
In the May 20 letter to members, HOP also said “The NYPD, and policing across America, is fundamentally flawed. These are institutions that started as slave patrols, and continue to oppress Black, Brown, Indigenous, POC, LGBTQ individuals, and individuals who stand at the intersections of these identities.”
When reached by phone on May 21, GOAL president Brian Downey applauded the rank-and-file members of HOP who backed GOAL at the meeting.
“We are very grateful to the membership of Heritage of Pride for their vote in supporting us in doing the right thing,” Downey said. “We are still disappointed with the executive leadership of Heritage of Pride and their stance on our participation.”
Downey said members have not yet had an opportunity to discuss the question of whether GOAL would be willing to participate in Pride without uniforms.
The latest developments follow HOP’s explosive announcement on May 15 when the organization unveiled a ban on correction and police officers from participating in NYC Pride events through 2025. HOP’s annual march is going virtual again this year, but there will be some limited in-person festivities.
In addition to GOAL’s participation at HOP events, the other issue at hand is the role of police officers working at Pride. In HOP’s initial announcement on May 15, the organization announced that it would “take steps” to keep police officers at least one city block away from events “where possible” and described plans to use private security and safety volunteers trained in de-escalation. That same day, the NYPD said “we’ll still be there to ensure traffic safety and good order during this huge, complex event.”
On May 19, HOP’s co-chairs and NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison met “to open a dialogue” about HOP’s policy pertaining to police.
Following that meeting, HOP tweeted, “Our conversation was productive, though not conclusive, but opens the door toward greater reform. The safety of event attendees is paramount, and the NYPD will continue to provide the services they have in past years, but with increased emphasis on community affairs personnel. The NYPD will work on continuing to reduce visibility at NYC Pride events… NYPD leadership is committed to reeform and dialogue with the community about making changes. Additional details of reform will continue to be a part of further discussion.”
That issue was not mentioned in HOP’s letter to members following the May 20 meeting, but further meetings are planned to discuss the organization’s policy.
Matt Tracy is Gay City News’ editor-in-chief.
The preceding article was previously published by Gay City News and is republished here by permission.
National
Federal Court rules the West Virginia Trans healthcare suit will proceed
No one should be denied coverage for health care simply because they are transgender.
CHARLESTON, WVA. – A U.S. District Court judge denied the State of West Virginia’s request to dismiss a lawsuit brought in November of last year by Lambda Legal, Nichols Kaster, and The Employment Law Center, challenging the state’s ban on gender-confirming care in West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee health plans.
In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers wrote, “”Assuming that the Plaintiffs’ allegations are true, as the Court must at the pleading stage, WVDHHR enacted a clear policy that excludes gender-confirming surgical care with no exceptions… This barrier constitutes a concrete, non-speculative injury. Given this injury, Fain has standing to sue, and his claims challenging the policy are ripe for review. To the extent that the Exclusion does not constitute an outright denial, the Court finds that a request for gender-confirming surgery would be futile. To hold otherwise would require an individual to request a benefit even when he or she knows that the defendant maintains a clear policy to deny that request.”
Avatara Smith-Carrington, the lead lawyer in the case for Lambda Legal in an emailed statement said; “This decision is a great step forward for our plaintiffs. No one should be denied coverage for health care simply because they are transgender. We are very pleased that Judge Chambers found that Lambda Legal’s challenge to the state’s categorical denial of gender-confirming care to transgender Medicaid and PEIA participants deserves to be heard on the merits. The state’s denial of health care inflicts severe harms on transgender West Virginians, and we are grateful our clients will get their day in court.”
Fain v. Crouch is a class action litigation challenging blanket exclusions of coverage for gender-confirming care in West Virginia’s state health plans. The blanket exclusions of coverage for care are stated expressly in the health plans offered to Medicaid participants and to state employees. West Virginia’s state health plans serve approximately 564,000 Medicaid participants and15,000 state employees.
In the statement released Thursday, Lambda Legal also noted:
Christopher Fain studies nonprofit leadership at Marshall University and works at a clothing store in Huntington. He is enrolled in Medicaid, the nation’s largest healthcare provider for low-income individuals, but the program has an explicit exclusion on coverage for gender-confirming care. The Medicaid plan’s exclusion of coverage for health care has caused Mr. Fain economic hardship and humiliation.
Zachary Martell is married to Brian McNemar, who works as an accountant at a state hospital. Both Mr. Martell and Mr. McNemar rely on the state employee health plan for coverage. Mr. Martell—who receives coverage for care as Mr. McNemar’s dependent — has been denied coverage both for his prescriptions and office visits with his healthcare provider because the state employee health plans explicitly exclude coverage of “treatments associated with gender dysphoria.” As a result, Mr. Martell and Mr. McNemar have been forced to pay out-of-pocket for Mr. Martell’s care and, at times, even delay or forego care altogether.
National
Tennessee enacts bill banning gender-affirming Trans youth healthcare
“This bill says that the state doesn’t trust trans youth, their parents, and their physicians”
NASHVILLE, TN. – On Tuesday Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed Senate Bill 126, which bans gender affirming medical care for Trans youth. The measure prohibits medical and healthcare professionals from prescribing puberty blockers or hormone therapy.
“Governor Lee signed the discriminatory SB126. It’s not a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth who have entered puberty. It bans that health care before puberty, which health care providers are not doing. The point of it was a slap in the face and poss. future restrictions,” the Tennessee Equality Project noted on Twitter.
The TNEQP then went on to note “We don’t normally put health care protocols into the code. But this bill says that the state doesn’t trust trans youth, their parents, and their physicians.”
Governor Lee signed the discriminatory SB126. It’s not a ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth who have entered puberty. It bans that health care before puberty, which health care providers are not doing. The point of it was a slap in the face and poss. future restrictions— TN Equality Project (@tnequality) May 18, 2021
“If lawmakers really care about the best interests of trans youth, they would focus on improving access to quality health care instead of playing doctor themselves,” Alphonso David, the president of the HRC, said Wednesday in a statement.
“Patients, parents and health care providers should be guided by science and medical best practices rather when seeking treatments, not the whims of the state legislators. Gov. Lee has made Tennessee a pioneer in anti-transgender discrimination by signing the first and second bathroom bills since HB2 (North Carolina’s much criticized 2016 bill) in recent days,” he added.
This legislation was opposed by both leading professional pediatric care associations, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association. Last month, James L. Madara, MD, the CEO and executive vice president of the American Medical Association sent a letter to the National Governors Association cautioning “We believe this legislation represents a dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine and will be detrimental to the health of transgender children across the country.”
“We believe it is inappropriate and harmful for any state to legislatively dictate that certain transition-related services are never appropriate and limit the range of options physicians and families may consider when making decisions for pediatric patients,” the AMA stated.
The Human Rights Campaign noted;
“SB 126 (HB 1027) is part of the 2021 “Slate of Hate” rippling through the Tennessee state legislature. This anti-transgender bill is the fifth discriminatory piece of legislation signed by Gov. Lee this session following HB 1182 (SB 1224), a business bathroom bill; SB 228, an anti-transgender sports ban; SB 1229, a sweeping anti-LGBTQ education bill; and HB 1233, an anti-transgender student bathroom bill.
These anti-equality bills are being pushed by national extremist groups and peddled by lawmakers in Tennessee in an effort to sow fear and division.”
