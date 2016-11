Virginia Congresswoman Barbara Comstock has been re-elected to represent the state’s 10th congressional district.

The Associated Press declared that Comstock, who succeeded then-Congressman Frank Wolf in 2014, defeated Democrat LuAnn Bennett.

“No one could ever replace Frank Wolf, but Barbara Comstock has proven yet again to be quite the worthy successor,” said John Whitbeck, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, in a statement.