LGBT New Year’s Eve 2019 D.C.-area party options

don't want to sit at home? The District has New Year's Eve party options galore.

It’s out with the old and in with the new as venues across the District swing into “Roaring ‘20s” 2.0. Nothing is prohibited this time around, so let the Jazz Age reboot begin.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

It’s Gatsby New Year’s Eve 2020 at Eden D.C. (1716 I St., N.W.) tonight at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $35 to party all night like a literary icon with a complimentary champagne toast, six DJs and three floors of entertainment. For tickets and information, visit eventbrite.com.

Capital Gatsby New Year’s Eve D.C. Gala 2020 is 9 p.m. tonight at the Showroom (1099 14th St., N.W.). Tickets start at $174 for this pricier event and guests are encouraged to dress in 1920’s black-tie decadence. The event features a five-hour open premium bar, midnight countdown and toast, multiple food stations, and 1920s inspired dancers, party favors and more. For tickets and more information, visit dcnewyears.net.

The Noon Yards Eve celebration culminating in a noon balloon drop is today from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Yards D.C. (301 Water St., S.E.). This free, family-friendly event features inflatable moon bounces, glitter tattoo artists, music, train rides and more. Visit theyardsdc.com for more information.

The New Year’s Eve Roaring ‘20s Party hosted by The Mansion on O & O Street Museum (2020 O St., N.W.) kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy a chocolate fountain, a tour of the 100-room mansion, a red carpet photo-op and music by DJ Stylz. This former FBI hideout was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Mega Mansions” show and was listed in the top five historic venues by Smithsonian Magazine. Tickets are $250 at forms.omansion.com.

Brand New Day 2020 is a 26-plus-hour marathon party starting at 10 p.m. tonight at Flash (645 Florida Ave., N.W.). A single $50 ticket grants access to music from national and international artists as well as re-entry to this multi-day event. For details, visit eventlink.to/flash2020.

New Year’s Eve at Mr. Henry’s (601 Pennsylvania Ave., S.E.) features music by local jazz artist Steve Washington. Tickets start at $124 and include live music, all night bites, an open bar and more. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.

A Jazz New Year’s Eve with Branford Marsalis presented by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F St., N.W.) is tonight with shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Marsalis, a popular bandleader and saxophonist, has 16 Grammy nominations and three Grammy Awards. Tickets start at $75 and include a night of dancing, a midnight countdown and more. Visit kennedy-center.org for more information.

The Black Cat New Year’s Eve Ball celebrates the new year with swing music and more by Peaches O’Dell and her orchestra tonight at 8 p.m. at the Black Cat (1811 14th St., N.W.). Tickets are $30 at blackcatdc.com.

The second annual Leather and Lace Ball: New Year’s Eve is tonight at 8 p.m. at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.). This celebration features DJs, drag performers, go go boys and more. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit Eventbrite and dceagle.com.

Trade’s (1410 14th St., N.W.) New Queer’s Eve 2020 is tonight at 10 p.m. Vagenesis hosts performances by Rose Evergreen, Khaiya Darnell and Sirius Prism with music by StrikeStone and Wess the DJ. There is no cover for this over-21 event. Visit Facebook events for details.

Red Bear Brewing (209 M St., N.E.) hosts its New Bear’s Eve Party tonight at 7 p.m. This event features entertainment by pop artist Billy Winn and DJ Deven Trotter. For more information, visit redbear.beer.

The Ziegfelds Secrets (1824 Half St., S.W.) New Year’s 2020 Party starts at 9 p.m. tonight and features a special show with an expanded cast. The $20 cover includes a midnight countdown and champagne toast. More information is available on Facebook and secretsdc.com.

A Night in Havana: A New Year’s Celebration is tonight at 9 p.m. at Casta’s Rum Bar (1121 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.). Tickets are $75. This venue serves authentic Cuban food and DJ Vania mixes Latin beats and popular hits all night. Party favors, complimentary fedoras and authentic Cuban hors d’oeuvres are available until midnight. Visit castasrumbar.com for more information.

The Big ‘80s New Year’s Eve Party celebrates the music of that other decadent decade tonight at 9 p.m. at Union Stage (740 Water St., S.W.). Tickets start at $30. DJ Marco spins Madonna, Whitney, Prince and more all night long until the ball drops. Tickets are available at bit.ly/nye80sDC.