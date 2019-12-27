Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 2

ZooLights ends its run on Jan. 1. (Washington Blade photo by Zach Brien)

Friday, Dec. 27

Holiday Light Spectacular hosted by the Washington National Cathedral (3101 Wisconsin Ave., N.W.) is tonight from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The event features a medley of seasonal music and sing-alongs accompanied by a full orchestra. Tickets are $40 on tix.cathedral.org.

Daft Punk is Playing at My House 2000s dance party is tonight at 10 p.m. at the DC9 (1940 9th St., N.W.). Tickets are free in advance and $5 the day of for this 21-and-up event. For more information, visit dc9.club.

Saturday, Dec. 28

A LOBO Holiday Spectacular is tonight at the D.C. Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) at 9 p.m. Hosted by D.J. UltraPup, this event is a celebration of the past year while welcoming in the new. The cover charge is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, visit the D.C. Eagle on Facebook.

Dark and Stormy December with D.J.s Kangal and Mindjacket is tonight at 9 p.m. at the DC9 (1940 9th St., N.W.). Tickets are $5 at the door. This party features Electro, Synthwave, Industrial and other dark techno sounds. Visit dc9.club for more information.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Gayborhood Night Piano Bar hosted by Freddie’s Beach Bar (555 23rd St., S., Arlington, Va.) is tonight from 5-8 p.m. Everyone is welcome for an evening of drink specials and door prizes to foster community between LGBTQ and ally neighbors. Visit freddiesbeachbar.com for more information on this and other events.

Indierock Karaoke: Holiday Edition is tonight at 8 p.m. at the DC9 (1940 9th St., N.W.). All singers win old school prizes made of vinyl. For tickets and information, visit dc9.club.

Monday, Dec. 30

“A Christmas Carol” is at Ford’s Theatre (511 10th St., N.W.) today from 2-4 p.m. Tickets start at $32 for this holiday staple and are available for purchase at fords.org.

The Glow 20 Reunion featuring Robbie Rivera and George Acosta is tonight at 10 p.m. at Soundcheck (1420 K St., N.W.). Tickets are free until 10 p.m. and $10 after for this 18-and-up event. For tickets and information, visit Eventbrite.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

The second annual Leather and Lace Ball hosted by the DC Eagle (3701 Benning Rd., N.E.) is tonight at 8 p.m. This New Year’s Eve party features D.J.s, drag performers, go go boys and more. Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.

New Year’s Eve Monopoly is tonight at Unity Lounge (1936 9th St., N.W.) at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $60. Event includes games and prizes, 2000-2019 music, champagne toast at midnight, hats, noisemakers and Times Square on big screen. Tickets and information are on Eventbrite and dc9.club.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day Drag Brunch at Shaw’s Tavern (520 Florida Ave., N.W.) is today from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There is no cover for this event hosted by Kristina Kelly. For more information, visit shawstavern.com/events.

Zoolights ends its run tonight from 5-9 p.m. at the Smithsonian National Zoo (3001 Connecticut Ave., N.W.). This free event includes live music, winter treats and holiday shopping. For more information, visit nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoolights.

Thursday, Jan. 2

The Phillips Collection (1600 21st St., N.W.) presents Party Like the Roaring ‘20s tonight from 5-8:30 p.m. D.J. Chou Chou performs 1920s cabaret and electro-swing while guests enjoy Green Hat Gin from D.C.’s first distillery. Guests who come in period attire receive a free drink. Tickets start at $12 at phillipscollection.org.

Queer/Trans/Nonbinary Yoga is tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Lamont Dharma House (1719 Lamont St., N.W.). The event promotes a safe space for those who identify outside of traditional boundaries. More information is available at lamontdharma.org and Facebook events.