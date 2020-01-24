January 24, 2020 at 8:30 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Va. House subcommittee approves nondiscrimination bill
Share78
Tweet
Email
Share
78 Shares
Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade
The Virginia State Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Virginia House of Delegates subcommittee on Thursday voted 5-1 to advance a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s nondiscrimination law.

The House General Laws Committee on Tuesday is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Virginia Values Act. The Virginia Senate a day later is expected to consider a companion bill.

“We can all agree that discrimination is wrong and has no place in the commonwealth,” said state Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County), who introduced the Virginia Values Act in the House, in a press release. “All Virginians deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, including LGBTQ people.”

“I am proud to work with my colleagues to pass the Virginia Values Act and send a message that the commonwealth is a safe and welcoming place for all people,” he added.

The Senate version of the bill was referred to the Senate General Laws Committee this week.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), said it was important to “shine a light on this issue” of anti-LGBTQ discrimination “until we drive it out of our state.”

“As the bills move through the General Assembly, the Virginia Values Coalition remains confident lawmakers will do the right thing and quickly pass this legislation to protect LGBTQ Virginians from discrimination in employment, housing, and public spaces,” said James Parrish, director of the Virginia Values Coalition, a group of statewide and national organizations and individuals pushing for these protections.

The Virginia Values Act has broad support with Gov. Ralph Northam, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax County) and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax County), among others.

“These protections are long overdue and an important step forward for Virginia’s LGBTQ community,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Vee Lamneck.

House subcommittee approves trans rights bill

A House subcommittee on Thursday also voted to advance House Bill 1429, a measure introduced by state Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) that would ban Virginia health care providers from discriminating against patients based on their gender identity.

Virginia, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. House subcommittee approves nondiscrimination bill
Black gay circuit party accused of allowing ‘sexual acts’
Comings & Goings
Va. Senate passes four LGBTQ rights bills
D.C. police: Death at MAL host hotel due to natural causes
Check It, Whitman-Walker, AHF join MLK parade
watermark
National
Tenn. governor signs anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law
Dozens of advocacy groups demand ICE release all transgender detainees
N.J. becomes ninth state to ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Thousands attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Group demands ICE release trans woman in ‘life-or-death medical crisis’
2020 kicks off with slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
watermark
World
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating Kate Millett’s feminist literary criticism
Trump on trial
Throwaway people in our midst
D.C. enacts bills with no hope of funding
No one beats Trump without beating Trumpism
LGBTQ voters not monolithic, but are funding Mayor Pete
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dinner party turns fraught in Theater J’s ‘Sheltered’
GAME CHANGERS: Local volleyball player bridging deaf/hearing league gap
QUEERY: Marc Donnelly
Calendar: Jan 24-30
‘Little America’ episode about gay Syrian refugee banned in 11 countries
Janelle Monáe to receive HRC Equality Award
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.