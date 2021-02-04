February 4, 2021 at 8:36 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Financial manager, Blade film critic Brian Carney dies at 58
Brian T. Carney worked as the Blade’s TV and film critic for nine years.

Brian T. Carney, a financial manager and fundraiser for nonprofit organizations in the Washington, D.C. area and other states who served for the past nine years as the film and television critic for the Washington Blade, died on Jan. 28 from complications associated with congestive heart failure and advanced kidney disease. He was 58.

Known for his talent and skills in financial management and writing, Carney has told friends and associates that he had a passion for using both words and numbers.

Among the nonprofit organizations he worked with in financial management include the D.C.-based AIDS United and National LGBTQ Task Force, the Pittsburgh-based Kuntu Repertory Theatre, and the Cincinnati-based Educational Theatre Association.

In his role as the Blade’s film and TV critic Carney wrote reviews, previews and interviews about movie releases and regional film festivals. His reviews often focused on films and TV shows with LGBTQ subjects and characters. In one of his last reviews for the Blade in September before he became too ill to continue writing, Carney provided an interesting glimpse of the fall of 2020 film releases, including films with an LGBTQ theme.

“Brian was a beloved member of the Washington Blade family,” said Blade editor Kevin Naff. “He was a total pro, and his insightful columns of film criticism elevated our arts coverage and will live forever in our archive. All of us at the Blade will miss his sense of humor and passion for the arts and for writing.”

Carney’s husband, Brian Long, said Carney was born and raised in Monroe, Conn. A write-up about Carney that Long provided to the Blade and Carney’s LinkedIn page show he earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School in urban studies and management. He received a master’s degree in fine arts with a field of study in theater and playwriting at Southern Illinois University, his LinkedIn page says.

Prior to writing for the Blade, Carney worked for 10 months as senior manager of compliance and grants management at AIDS United, the D.C. group that advocates for people with HIV and AIDS. His LinkedIn page says he worked from 2011 to 2014 as program coordinator at the World Resources Institute, a D.C.-based global research organization that works on environmental, climate, and natural resources issues in the U.S. and 60 countries.

Other nonprofit groups he worked for as a financial manager and fundraiser in other states, his LinkedIn page says, were the International Baccalaureate Organization and the Advocacy Institute. Among the volunteer work he performed in recent and past years included serving on the Steering Committee for the LGBT Alumni Association at the University of Pennsylvania; as the founding artistic director for of the theater group Lavender Productions; and as a member of GALECA, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics.

Long said he and Carney, who lived in Wheaton, Md., for the past seven and a half years, had been a couple since 2007 and were married in 2014. He said the two first met when they lived in Pittsburgh and that Carney lived and worked in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New York City before moving to the D.C. area.

“I am grateful that we got to do so many awesome things together,” said Long. “We got to see a lot of theater and movies,” he said.

“With Brian’s family and friends spread out all over, along with the challenges of COVID-19, there will be no memorial services,” Long told the Blade. “A lifelong mentor and teacher, he had his body donated so that he could help medical students,” Long said. “His cremains will reside with his mother in Alabama.”

Carney is survived by his husband, Brian Long and their three cats, Ava, Zephyr, and Jack. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Carney; his sister, Susan Baxter; his nephew, Joey Baxter of Leeds, Ala.; his mother-in-law, Carol Long, of Greensburg, Pa..; and by the Madsen-Hoskin family of Harrisburg, Pa.

Long said memorial donations in Carney’s name can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Indiana County, Pa.., which provided care for Carney when he first became ill with diabetes while living in Pennsylvania via https://vnaindiana.org.

