Librarian Maurice Lapierre dies at 85

Maurice Edmond Lapierre, died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Maurice Edmond Lapierre, a career librarian who taught library science at the university level and was a longtime member and supporter of the D.C. LGBTQ Catholic group Dignity Washington, died May 2 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington from complications associated with COVID-19. He was 85.

A curriculum vitae outlining his educational background and work history shows Lapierre worked as a librarian, library sciences consultant, and adjunct associate professor teaching library science over a career that spanned the years of 1959 to 2000, when friends believe he retired.

According to the curriculum vitae, he served as a librarian, high-level official, or a consultant at six university libraries and libraries at private sector organizations throughout the United States, Canada, and the nation of Bahrain, where he served as Chief Medical Librarian for the Ministry of Health from July 1982 to June 1984.

His last position prior to his retirement was that of head of the collections management division at Marymount University in Arlington, Va., from March 1990 to August 2000, his career write-up says.

In addition to Marymount, he served in library positions at Ohio State University; McGill University in Montreal; New York University; the University of California at Los Angeles; and the University of Alabama.

He also served at the University of Alabama as Adjunct Associate Professor at the Graduate School of Library Service from 1978 to 1982. He served as an Assistant Professor at Ohio State University from 1965 to 1966, his curriculum vitae says.

His friend Tom Yates said Lapierre was born and raised in Rhode Island. His curriculum vitae says he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed part of that time on the U.S.S. Hornet vessel as a Yeoman Third Class.

He received his bachelor’s degree in modern languages and philosophy at Boston College in 1959, his career write-up says. He received a master’s degree in library science with course work for a master’s in French at the University of California at Los Angeles.

In 1973, he received his doctorate in Library and Information Science and completed course work for another master’s degree in Public Management Science at Case Western Reserve University.

Yates said he believes Lapierre became involved with Dignity Washington in the late 1990s. Dignity Washington member Tom Hardy said Lapierre served as co-leader of the Dignity Book Club for more than 20 years and was a frequent participant in the organization’s weekly Catholic Mass, where he served as a reader.

“He traveled widely in his later years and enjoyed many Celebrity Mediterranean cruises, especially to Italy and the Greek islands,” said Hardy, who added that Lapierre also traveled frequently to the Caribbean islands.

“Maurice was a kind and generous friend, volunteering his time, talents, and treasure to both Dignity Washington and Dignity NOVA,” said Yates, who was referring to Dignity’s Northern Virginia chapter. Yates said Lapierre was also a music lover and an accomplished pianist.

Lapierre has two surviving brothers, Bertrand Lapierre of Fullerton, Calif.; and Rene Lapierre of Warden, Wash., Yates said. Others who knew Lapierre said he has many surviving friends.

Yates said a planned memorial service has been put on hold during the coronavirus restrictions until friends and family members can safely gather.